"I did not groom anyone" - Dream responds to allegations, claims people are spreading an "intentional lie"

On November 13, 2023, Minecraft star Clay "Dream" posted a series of social media updates on his alternate X (formerly Twitter) handle to address the grooming allegations leveled against him. For context, the content creator became embroiled in a major controversy in 2022 after an X account, @burner39413705, shared screenshots of allegations made by a person named Anastasia.

Earlier today, Clay responded to a recent trend that went viral on the platform, "Dream Admitted," with netizens implying that the Florida native seemingly admitted to the accusations.

Claiming that people were spreading "intentional lies," the YouTuber wrote:

"The amount of people spreading the intentional lie that I 'admitted to grooming someone' is so sad. Hundreds of tweets spreading that complete lie for likes. It's so harmful to real victims. I did not groom anyone and I've never said otherwise."

Dream added that he couldn't defend himself without being "collectively booed":

"I can't even defend myself directly without getting collectively booed for 'sending harassment' to an 'innocent small account.' This is real-life stuff. I think sending lawsuits would be worse? Intentionally spreading outright lies, is defamation and is just horrible."

"This isn’t a drama, this is serious" - Fans react to Dream's response to the grooming allegations

In a follow-up tweet, Dream responded to those who were "misquoting, lying, exaggerating, and slandering" him. He wrote:

"Dislike me all you want, think I'm a terrible person, think I'm cringe, even say you think I'm a p*do, whatever. But if I'm so terrible, why do you have to misquote me, lie, exaggerate, and slander (me)? If I'm all these things you say I am, why is it so hard to be truthful?"

The social media post had garnered over 805 reactions at the time of writing. One fan made a reference to Clay's recent TikTok and suggested that he refrain from making jokes about the allegations:

According to another community member, spreading false allegations has become "too normalized":

Meanwhile, X user @guysplse stated that Dream's situation was a serious matter and not drama. They continued:

"People are forgetting that this isn't a drama, this is serious. They can hate you if they want but to spread lies and misinformation about this topic is so disgusting and immature."

Here are some more pertinent responses:

Later that day, Dream posted another series of tweets, claiming that he had been harassed for nearly a year as a result of the false accusations. He also stated that the accuser threatened to press charges but later "went silent."