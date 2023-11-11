"This isn’t drama" - Dream responds to netizens "spreading misinformation," provides details of grooming accusations of 2022

Minecraft content creator Clay "Dream" used his social media platform to disclose significant details surrounding one of the controversies he faced in 2022. For those out of the loop, the streamer faced some serious accusations of grooming. The alleged victim shared screenshots of their conversations with the streamer, where he was supposedly seen sending suggestive messages despite her being 17 at the time.

However, the drama has progressed over the months, and emerging details suggest that some of the evidence may have been taken out of context. Today (November 11), the streamer laid down a detailed explanation of the events that had unfolded. In addition, he also stated (responding to critics):

"This isn’t drama, this is serious stuff, with serious implications. It’s more than reasonable for me to engage."

Dream hits back at online critics (Image via X/@Dreamwastaken)

"No one was groomed" - Dream speaks on his controversy from 2022

Clay used his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a comprehensive contextual account of events, covering not only the past year since the allegations but also shedding light on the period before his interactions with the alleged accuser began.

For further context, the accuser had also stated (back in 2022) that she would be releasing further proof of the grooming incident and might even resort to taking legal action. In response, he wrote:

"No one was groomed. She lied about taking legal action, she lied about providing more proof later, and lied about almost everything that was shared. It’s been over a year since she said she would provide proof."

YouTuber refutes the grooming accusations (Image via X/@Dreamwastaken)

He also refuted her claim of a supposed meetup, emphasizing that he maintained online anonymity and hadn't even revealed his face to his closest friends. This, he argued, made the alleged meetup she described implausible:

"Her story contradicts itself many times. with her saying that we planned a local meet up, while I was faceless and would literally leave the state just to go to the dentist, and hadn’t shown my face to even my best friends yet."

YouTuber calls out the accuser's story (Image via X/@Dreamwastaken)

He also disclosed that when he initiated contact with the alleged victim, he was under the impression, based on her bio, that she was an adult. He wrote:

"On top of that, she had something in her bio insinuating that she was an adult, so I had no reason to even think about her age. Nothing inappropriate happened so I wasn’t looking into whether she was 17.9, 18, or 30."

YouTuber reveals that she insinuated that she was an adult at the time (Image via X/@Dreamwastaken)

Clay has also announced his intention to address the situation more comprehensively by releasing a detailed video on his YouTube channel at a later date.