"Makes him look guilty": Social media reacts after Dream's TikTok about "miners" goes viral amid controversy

Clay "Dream," the popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber, took to social media recently and addressed a post he'd made joking about minors on TikTok. He has been at the center of massive controversy for being allegedly inappropriate with young fans. Although the gamer deleted his post within a few minutes after getting some backlash, many have called him out and described the TikTok as insensitive.

In a long thread on X, Dream has addressed the controversy about the now-deleted TikTok clip that has been shared multiple times by various accounts on social media. In the very last post in that thread, this Minecraft streamer denied all the grooming allegations against him, saying they were made for "internet points."

However, one viewer wrote that the YouTuber looks more guilty for making such content in response to the TikTok:

"It makes him look 10x more guilty too, his lawyers need to take his phone away and smash it."

Reactions to the now-deleted TikTok

What did Dream post on TikTok? Minecraft streamer denies all grooming allegations amid fresh scandal

For those wondering what exactly he posted that has caused so much backlash, Clay has explained the situation on X. In his first few posts in the thread about the incident, the YouTuber revealed that he had received a T-shirt from a fan that had a joke printed on it which read, "I love miners."

Dream had basically posted about the shirt on TikTok, and explained on X that he had taken it down after he received a message saying it would upset people:

"I got a SINGULAR DM from someone in my comm saying it could upset victims to make light of that (even if the shirt said miners), and I deleted it before it even had 100 likes, and apologized directly to them and said I didn’t think of that view point. Within minutes."

This Minecraft streamer went on to categorically deny all the grooming allegations made against him in the past and said:

"My heart goes out to any victims that have to have their real stories & trauma thrown in their face for internet points."

In the same post, he described the accusations made against him as something done for "internet points."

He denied the allegations once again

Fan reactions

As one of the most well-known figures in the Minecraft community, Dream's controversies are obviously widely followed by fans. The post on X naturally garnered a lot of attention, with many criticizing him while supporters stood by him. Here are some of the general reactions.

Mixed reactions from social media

Dream has been at the center of many controversies over the years. Here is a list of the top scandals that he got caught up in last year (2022) for those who need more context about the social media reactions provided in this article.