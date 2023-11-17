Viral Dream parody account caught in Nicolas Cantu drama claims Minecraft streamer threatened them with legal action

A parody account of popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" has garnered a lot of attention after trolling on X, formerly Twitter. The account's username and display picture even fooled famous voice actor Nicolas Cantu into mistaking them for the real person, causing massive drama when Cantu and Clay clashed online. In a recent post, the parody account has claimed that Dream himself has threatened to take legal action if they do not stop making contentious claims.

For context, the fake account has made many references to the allegations of grooming against the Minecraft streamer. In a post captioned "It's Joever," the owner of the account shared a screenshot that shows a message from who appears to be the real Dream threatening them with legal action.

"The parody was giving him more clout": Social media reacts as Dream blocks controversial but highly popular parody account on X

Clay and the allegations of grooming that have been made against him are widely discussed topics on social media. Readers should note that while there have been accusations against the streamer, nothing conclusive has yet been determined about the case, which still appears to be in the courts.

The more recent controversy that garnered a lot of attention happened between the Minecraft streamer and Gumball voice actor Nicolas Cantu, who had apparently physically assaulted him in the past. Regardless, the two got into a heated exchange on X, and it all started because Cantu had mistaken the parody account for the real YouTuber.

The owner of the fake account has not only claimed that Dream himself has been threatening legal action but that the Minecraft streamer has already blocked them.

With viewers and fans discussing the controversial posts from the parody account that have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on X, the news of the legal action quickly grabbed attention. Here are a couple of general reactions from social media.

Social media reactions to the parody account being blocked (Image via X)

As mentioned before, allegations of grooming have been a big controversy surrounding the Minecraft streamer for a while. For readers looking for more context, here is a definitive overview of the facts and where the case stands.