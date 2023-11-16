The entire Dream and Nicolas Cantu drama explained

YouTuber Clay "Dream" and voice actor Nicolas Cantu have been involved in a very public feud on X. Nicolas has voiced Gumball Watterson in The Amazing World of Gumball as well as Leonardo in the latest TMNT series. Both sides went back and forth on the platform, with Nicolas calling Dream a "ped*phile" and the latter accusing the actor of alleged physical assault.

As serious accusations have been thrown around between the two, the internet is reacting wildly to their interactions and claims. Here is a breakdown of the drama that occurred between the two.

Complete timeline of the Dream and Nicolas Cantu drama

The initial conversation that occurred between Dream and Nicolas (Image via ncantu and dreamwastalen/X)

The drama started on November 15 when a Dream parody account posted a photo of Clay with the caption "Who want me?," to which Nicolas replied, "I want you dead." After the parody account made a joke related to p*dophilia, Nicolas stated that Clay couldn't joke about it since he is "an actual" one. It was evident that Nicolas had confused the parody account with the official one:

"Bro when you an actual p*dophile u can't joke about being a p*dophile."

Clay goes off at Nicolas (Image via X)

Clay went off after Nicolas' statement. He pointed out the parody account and made a number of serious allegations against the latter, while calling him a "terrible human." The YouTuber alleged that Nicolas had physically assaulted him, used racist and ableist slurs, and had gone off on a narcissistic tirade against an Uber driver.

Also, Nicolas allegedly texted Clay in private messages and apologized for his behavior, stating being "drunk and high" as the reason.

Nicolas replied to the real Dream. (Image via X)

Nicolas replied to the post by seemingly admitting to physically assaulting Clay, being rude to the Uber driver, and calling the latter certain offensive terms. However, he denied being racist and saying the 'n-word.' He ended the post with a roast aimed at Clay.

Clay reacted with screenshots of the messages allegedly sent by Nicolas. (Image via X)

Clay responded with yet another explosive post, talking about how he was not going to engage with the "roasts" that Nicolas posted. He stated that the latter did not even tip the driver, contrasting with what was claimed. Further, he claimed that Nicolas had "threatened his life" and "hit" him.

To add to this post, he also showcased the messages Nicolas personally sent to him, admitting to the physical assault yet again.

The fiasco ended with Clay blocking Nicolas on the platform. The latter then posted it on his X profile, showing it off as an achievement with the hashtag "#NEWBIG."

Fans react to the drama

Netizens went wild as the drama ensued between the two, with some parties siding with Clay and others with Nicolas. Some also pointed out how the former was mentioning a slur that Nicolas allegedly used, while also arguing for its use himself in a former post on X:

Netizens call out the YouTuber for past posts. (Image via X)

Many X users poked fun at the situation and showcased reactions spanning from disregard to further accusations:

Fans poke fun at the situation. (Image via ncantu/X)

More pertinent fan reactions include:

Pertinent fan reactions to the drama. (Image via X)

Clay "Dream" is a popular YouTuber and singer known mostly for his Minecraft gameplay. He did a face reveal in 2022, which then went viral on the internet and led to many mocking and satirizing the event. Eventually, it became an iconic meme on the internet.

The YouTuber was accused of p*dophilia and gr**ming by his ex-girlfriend, who was his former fan. He denied the allegations, stating that she was of age and that there was no conclusive evidence for him doing anything of the sort.