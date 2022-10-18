"We still don’t know the truth about anything"- Community remains divided about Dream grooming allegations

Although his face reveal received massive traction and love from viewers, Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" has found himself in murky waters following accusations of grooming surfacing against him.

On October 14, 2022, a Twitter user named Anastasia accused him of making s*xually inappropriate advances towards her via multiple social media platforms. She even released a series of screenshots, exposing the lascivious messages exchanged between them. That said, at the time, she was merely 17 years old.

Soon after the screenshots were made public #Dreamisafreak took over Twitter. It also began trending on multiple social media platforms. While the majority of the Minecraft community supported Clay, many berated him for allegedly indulging in p*dophilia.

Community on the fence over Dream's grooming allegation

According to Anastasia, the popular streamer made several s*xual advances towards her before inviting her to his house. These events allegedly transpired despite the latter being aware he was dealing with a minor.

The Minecraft legend has also been accused of using a fake account to interact with her and quickly switching to Snapchat to ensure uninterrupted conversation.

That's not all, the Twitter user even provided multiple screen recordings and videos that showed Clay was on her contact list. According to her, they used to communicate quite frequently through Snapchat messaging.

The tweet from Anastasia included all the screenshots of the messages that sparked multiple memes and tweets from viewers worldwide. As soon as the news was made public, #SupportDream began trending on Twitter, with netizens opining on the entire matter.

While the majority of the commenters tried justifying Clay's case, a few outright berated him for making advances towards a minor.

As of October 18, there is no concrete evidence to ratify the messages shown in the screenshots. It's yet to be confirmed if those exchanges took place between Anastasia and Dream. The former is yet to take any legal action against the Minecraft streamer.

Regardless of the drama, the controversial revelation has left the Minecraft community perplexed.

