"I think you're a f**got" - Dream exposes Nicolas Cantu's homophobic rant against him

Minecraft star Clay, popularly known as "Dream," and voice actor Nicolas Cantu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Amazing World of Gumball) have been engaging in heated exchanges on X in recent days. The feud has taken a new turn, as the YouTuber has shared a two-minute video showing the VA making homophobic remarks.

On November 18, 2023, Dream released a video where Cantu can be seen hurling verbally abusive comments at him and an Uber driver. At one point, the 20-year-old was head saying:

"I think you're a f**got"

"You're ret**ded" - Nicolas Cantu goes off against Uber driver and Dream in video

Dream took to his X account to share the video, which seemed to be recorded from the back of an Uber. In the footage, Cantu, seated in front, was captured delivering a rant directed at both the driver and the Minecraft star.

In the video, the Uber driver can be seen attempting to put forth an argument, but Cantu seemed uninterested and responded mockingly:

"I wanna tell you right now. You're Austral Biligas Crow Magnus Rock f**king stupid. You're retarded. You're f**king down syndrome. I don't give a f**k. You do not understand that your literacy level needs to be brought up from the f**king Mariana Trench and you have a f**king issue with your intelligence."

After talking to the driver, Cantu then turned to the streamer, exclaiming:

"When the ants come at me, it'll take 100K to take me down. That's how minuscule you are to my size, my stature of intelligence, character, body and reverence in the world."

He continued:

"You're gonna be forgotten like the dust in the sand when you're in the Sahara and there's 100 billion f**king sand particles. You're gonna be one of those and I'm gonna be a statue erected with gold."

Did Cantu tip the Uber driver?

In a previous X post, Nicolas Cantu claimed to have generously tipped the Uber driver he was berating. However, Dream contradicted this statement by revealing that he had contacted the man, who said no tip had been given.

Clay shares text exchanges with the driver (Image via X/@Dream)

The YouTuber, who expressed sympathy for the driver throughout the video and even offered an apology on behalf of the voice actor, then revealed that he had tipped the Uber driver $1,000.