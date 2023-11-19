"I know math is hard when you're an idiot" - Pokimane slams "broke boys" for criticizing cost of her cookies, Myna Snacks

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has responded to the criticisms directed at her newly launched cookie brand, Myna Snacks. During a livestream on November 19, 2023, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder stated that her "brain went boom" after seeing that people were upset with her brand because of the pricing structure. Pokimane clarified that the $28 price included four packs of Myna Snacks, which cost $7 per pack.

She then hit back at the critics, remarking:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

The content creator continued further, saying:

"If you want to pay $8 for Twitter Blue for some pixels, that's okay! That's fine! You spend your money how you want. I'll spend mine how I want. And everyone else will spend theirs how they want! That's the beauty."

"Makes her look like a privileged streamer who doesn't understand the financial struggles" - Fans divided by Pokimane's comments on criticisms surrounding Myna Snacks

Timestamp: 01:58:00

Pokimane went viral on November 14, 2023, when she officially announced her entry into the food industry with the launch of Myna Snacks. According to her, the cookies are unique because they are fortified with Vitamin D. In an announcement post made on X (formerly Twitter), the streamer wrote:

"It's finally here! Introducing my new company: Myna Snacks! I could never find the perfect healthy snack that tasted good, so I made one for us! The Midnight Mini Cookies are made with real, non-GMO ingredients plus added Vitamin D."

Expand Tweet

The launch was not smooth sailing, as netizens on the social media platform claimed that Myna Snacks was a "rebrand" of an already-available product, Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie. X user @FearedBuck made the comparison, wondering if the $28 price tag made it look like a "scam":

"Pokimane's new product is apparently just a rebranded 'Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie,' which she sells for three times the price. The only difference between the cookies is vitamin D3. $28 vs $9.99 for 400g. Scam?"

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Pokimane responded to the pricing of the cookies earlier today and made a lighthearted comment. The address was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread receiving hundreds of reactions in less than an hour.

According to Redditor u/r3llo, labeling people as "poor" because they thought the product was overpriced was not the "right strategy":

Comment byu/shinedown92 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Another viewer commented that Pokimane should have sought advice from a professional before responding to the critics:

Comment byu/shinedown92 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/MightnightShampoo's take on the situation has attracted over 140 upvotes. They wrote:

"I've always thought that the criticism against Pokimane was over the top, like, the Leafy s**t was absurd and wrong. It just didn't ring true. This though? I'm a broke boy because I don't want to spend $28 for f**king cookies? This makes her look like a privileged streamer who doesn't understand the financial struggles of most other people."

Reddit community chimes in on the streamer's take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Comment byu/shinedown92 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/shinedown92 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/shinedown92 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/shinedown92 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

While one fan remarked that the Moroccan-Canadian personality should have ignored the criticism and "counted her cash," another community member compared Myna Snacks to Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie.