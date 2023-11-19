"So out of touch, it's crazy": Pokimane calling people "broke" for criticizing Myna Snacks' pricing leaves fans disgruntled

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" has garnered the internet's attention after responding to those who criticized Myna Snacks' pricing. For context, during a livestream on November 19, 2023, the Moroccan-Canadian personality addressed people who expressed dissatisfaction with her $28 snacks. Making a lighthearted comment on the situation, Pokimane said:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

The content creator's use of the term "broke boys" to refer to those who criticized her product has gone viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

User @DramaAlert shared Imane's clip earlier today, with one netizen commenting:

"So out of touch, it's crazy."

"Calling people 'broke boy' from her mansion over cookies is f**king crazy" - Pokimane receives backlash for her recent comments on the Myna Snacks controversy

A fan's comment on the social media post.

Pokimane is a renowned personality in the content creation industry, best known for her Just Chatting and gaming content. She was one of the first female Twitch streamers to amass over nine million followers on her channel. Pokimane is also a well-known businesswoman, having invested in the clothing label CLOAK and co-founded the RTS talent management agency.

In her recent venture, Imane entered the food industry by launching a Vitamin D-enforced cookie brand called Myna Snacks. While the product received a lot of positive feedback, some netizens on social media believed it was a "rebrand" of an already-available snack called the Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie.

On November 19, 2023, Pokimane responded to those who criticized the $28 price tag, sparking a new controversy. As previously stated, the streamer's address was trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, with X user @Pulsiveee commenting that Felix "xQc's" take on the situation was "right":

One fan commented that xQc was "right".

According to another fan, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder needed to "adjust" the price:

Another netizen commented that the streamer needed to "adjust" the cookie's cost.

A reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit received over 520 comments. Redditor u/extremelols compared Myna Snacks to Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie based on their price-to-weight ratio:

Another community member remarked that charging $28 for a bag of four cookies was "ridiculous":

Reddit community chiming in on the streamer drama 1/2.

One Redditor's comments garnered hundreds of upvotes, in which they wrote:

"Calling people 'broke boy' from her mansion over cookies is f**king crazy."

Reddit community chiming in on the streamer's response 2/2.

Here are some more reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit:

Pokimane had not responded to the backlash over her recent statements at the time of writing. It remains to be seen what she has to say.