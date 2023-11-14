Which companies does Pokimane own? Twitch star's business portfolio explored

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" is known for her Just Chatting livestreams and the games she plays on her broadcasts. Her channel has over 9.4 million followers, making it the most-followed female-led account on the platform. The streamer is also known for her various business ventures. She recently launched a company called Myna Snacks. It is a healthy snack food line started in collaboration with Kellogg's ex-executive Darcey Macken.

This article explores the various business endeavors that Pokimane has invested in.

What to know about Pokimane's entrepreneurial ventures

Pokimane has had a wildly successful Twitch career, becoming a direct partner with the platform back in 2018 and getting selected as one of the 15 ambassadors for that year. She has also signed multi-million-dollar exclusive contracts with the company in 2020 and 2022. On the other hand, she has turned down major contracts from other rival platforms like Kick.

However, Pokimane has become more than just a Twitch streamer. She is also a multi-business investor. One of her first investments was the clothing brand CLOAK, owned by popular YouTubers Sean "Jacksepticeye" and Mark "Markiplier." She became a partner with the brand in June 2020, also serving as its creative director.

The Twitch star also started her own talent management and brand consulting firm called RTS in 2021. She is the Chief Creative Officer at the company. Per the brand's website, they provide services for content creators that encompass growth strategy, business development, PR and branding, legal, as well as taxes and finances.

Many well-known Twitch streamers, like Jeremy “Disguised Toast” (2.8 million followers), Nikita Nihachu (2.7 million followers), and Albert “BoxBox” (2.1 million followers), were picked up by the firm in 2022.

More recently, Pokimane made headlines for launching her latest venture, a snack line called Myna Snacks. The streamer made the announcement in a post on X on November 13, 2023. She is a co-owner of the brand alongside food industry veteran and Kellogg's ex-executive Darcey Macken.

Pokimane and Macken also collaborated with the manufacturing company Connect Ventures to formalize the production process for the brand. Their first product is called The Midnight Mini Cookies. These cookies are currently the only product launched by Myna Snacks.

The ingredients and specifications of the cookies on the brand's website (Image via mynasnacks.com)

The brand's official website states that the product is GMO-free, artificial ingredient-free, and vitamin-D-rich.

The company plans to evaluate the market before entering retail in late 2024.

Nutritional specifications of The Midnight Mini Cookies (Image via mynasnacks.com)

Some other entrepreneurial content creators

Many big names do not limit themselves only to their streaming career and look to other sources of alternative income to improve their portfolio. For example, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" is a co-owner of the media organization One True King, in collaboration with other popular streamers like Esfand and Asmongold.

On the other hand, YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" is the owner of two businesses, Feastables and MrBeast Burger. While Feastables is an online retail store focused on selling chocolate and other snack foods, MrBeast Burger is a delivery-only restaurant chain in the United States.