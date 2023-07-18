Pokimane turned down $10,000,000 for joining Kick as her take on streaming platform went horribly wrong with fans

In June 2023, there was significant media coverage of Imane "Pokimane," the popular Twitch streamer, due to her strong opinions on Kick, a Stake-backed (gambling website) streaming platform. It was a groundbreaking month for Kick as they had just secured the services of Felix "xQc," who signed a staggering $100 million deal with them.

Pokimane has always maintained a strong anti-gambling stance on Twitch. So, when one of her viewers offered her the hypothetical choice of joining Kick for $10 million, she promptly declined, emphasizing that her moral values took precedence over monetary gain. She said:

"Nope! No. It's not because I got, like, $10 million. It's just because... I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money?"

Pokimane shuns any possibility of joining Kick

Pokimane is undoubtedly one of the most vocal streamers within the online community. Alongside notable personalities like Matthew "Mizkif" and Hasan "HasanAbi," she emerged as a prominent advocate for the removal of gambling content from Twitch.

Their persistent appeals were eventually met with success, as Twitch made the decision to prohibit non-US licensed gambling websites, such as Stake.com, from being featured on the platform in October 2022.

A couple of months after Twitch's policy, Kick, backed by Stake and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," emerged. Streamers like Adin Ross and xQc have signed exclusive and non-exclusive deals with Kick, respectively. However, Pokimane continues to remain unwavering in her opposition to Kick.

Regarding the potential of her signing with the website, she said:

"Something about that is so cringe to me personally! Like, I understand, you know? If you need to make money... right? For me to do cringe s**t... when I have - I can't! Like, ew! How do I... can someone put this into words better than I can? It's almost embarrassing!"

(Timestamp: 00:46:06)

She emphasized that due to her strong stance against gambling, it would be contradictory and would create a negative perception if she were to sign with Kick. She added:

"Also, I want to specify (that) I'm talking about me, personally. After all the things that I've been outspoken about and where I stand, morally and ethically, in regards to certain things. It would be really, really cringe for me to stream on Kick. Like, there's no other way to put it."

Naturally, the streamer's hot take on the platform did not resonate well with some community members. Many fans, as well as YouTubers, criticized and expressed their disagreement with her opinion. One such example can be seen here:

xQc and Pokimane beef explained

Pokimane's remarks about compromising her morals by joining Kick were quickly noticed by xQc, who naturally felt annoyed. In retaliation, he pointed out that Amazon, the parent company of Twitch, had engaged in certain gambling-related deals. He said:

"How about we talk about the Amazon and the Draft King's deal? How about we talk about that? Or can we talk about her close friends that took ACR (poker) deals? Or, we could talk about her other close friends that took Stake deals that gambled on a daily."

The discussion didn't end there, as xQc, Pokimane, and Hasan engaged in a heated debate over the position of Kick in the streaming scene. The complete debate can be seen here:

It seems that the duo has somewhat moved on from their brief period of conflict in June and has shifted their focus back to their individual streaming schedules.