Pokimane Myna Snacks controversy: Why is the Twitch star receiving backlash?

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" is in hot waters after the launch of her new company, Myna Snacks, was mired in controversy; many have alleged that the product is a rebrand of another. Furthermore, some of her reactions to the controversy has been termed insensitive, essentially fanning the flames. Since then, Imane has been facing a lot of backlash, not only for the new company but also because of her reaction to criticism.

Considering Pokimane is the face of Twitch, the announcement for Myna Snacks was widely publicized online. Many of her fellow streamers and former OfflineTV members threw in their support behind the product, which has been touted by the content creator as a healthy snack.

This article will go over the details of the launch that caused a widespread backlash. These include the criticism of the product in terms of price, the rebranding scandal, and the Twitch streamer's comments that made people say Pokimane is out of touch with the world.

The entire Myna Snacks controversy explored as Pokimane faces growing backlash over her reaction to criticism

Pokimane launched Myna Snacks last week, describing it as a healthy alternative that people can consume to satiate their cravings while maintaining their health. The initial launch was welcomed by fans and other streamers, such as CourageJD and QuarterJade, who praised the Midnight Cookies that were released as the company's first product.

However, the controversy started when social media sleuths posted pictures of another brand called Toatzy's Midnight Cookies, which seemed to share a lot of similarities with the Twitch streamer's product. With very similar nutritional value charts and the clear similarity in the name of the two products, people started accusing Imane of rebranding a pre-existing product.

On top of that, there seemed to be a marked increase in the price, with many claiming that not only had Pokimane rebranded Toatzy's Midnight Cookies, but she had also increased the prices. Naturally, this led to a lot of debate on social media, with many people weighing in on the issue.

Pokimane has tried to clarify the situation through a video and a post on X. She explained that Toatzy Midnight Cookies have been discontinued, and while Myna Snacks is tied with the same manufacturer as the other product, their new cookies have a unique formula. She also claimed that the practice of combining formulas while making a new product is a common practice in the snacks industry.

While this has satiated a lot of people, her on-stream reaction to people complaining about the price of Myna Snacks Midnight Cookies did not sit well with many. In the now-viral clip, the popular Moroccan-Canadian streamer referred to the people complaining as "broke boys", saying:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

Many have called Pokimane out for her privileged stance, with a lot of social media posts criticizing the streamer for making an insensitive comment about people's finances. It remains to be seen if Myna Snacks will be as successful as her Twitch career, but the controversy has certainly generated a lot of attention surrounding the new company.