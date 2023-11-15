"Here to set the record straight": Pokimane responds to rebranding allegations about her new company Myna Snacks

Imane "Pokimane" has finally responded to the allegations regarding Myna Snacks, her new company that has been accused of rebranding an existing product as its own. The popular Twitch streamer took to X, formerly Twitter, and addressed the claims. For context, the release of Myna Snacks has been mired with controversy after many people pointed out similarities between its Midnight Mini Cookies and another brand's product.

Imane has responded to the accusations with an X post whose caption reads:

"There's been some confusion about the product I launched, and I'm here to set the record straight."

She has admitted that Toatzy's Midnight Mini Cookies are made by the same manufacturer. However, the creator stated that these two products are different.

Pokimane claims Myna Snacks cookies use a different formula from the cookies she has been accused of rebranding

Expand Tweet

The Twitch star had been talking about an announcement about her career for quite a long time, and a couple of days ago, she revealed the launch of her new company called Myna Snacks. Initial reactions from fans and fellow content creators were wildly positive.

However, controversy arose when some internet sleuths found that the name of its cookies was very similar to what Toatzy was offering. Posts about the comparison were quickly picked up by many, as people started accusing Pokimane of having rebranded an existing product.

The controversy has obviously not gone unnoticed by the Canadian-Moroccan, who stated:

"The batch of Myna cookies we're currently shipping were made three weeks ago. They are not a drop-shipped product, and we own our formula. The cookies they are being compared to were also made by our manufacturer, Creation Foods.... The compared cookies had one test batch sold before they were retired. Months later, we partnered with Creation Foods and fell in love with the flavor profile of the midnight cookie."

Expand Tweet

She further explained that while the ingredients in both products may look similar, the formula for making Myna Snacks' cookies is different and incorporates an original flavor with what's found in Toatzy's Midnight Mini Cookies. This, according to her, results in an "entirely different" product. Here's what she said:

"We then decided to work together to refine and improve the formula, and we're really happy with the final product. While the ingredients list may look similar, they are entirely different in terms of ingredient quality, quantity/ratios, sourcing, the size/texture of the cookie, and of course the added vitamin D."

Pokimane also claimed that refining formulas with the help of other products is quite a common practice in the industry, saying:

"Refining formulas is a very common practice in the food industry + around 70-80% of the foods you see in grocery stores are white labeled."

In another post on the same thread, Pokimane exclaimed that this is not a money grab and pointed out that she seldom promotes products on her streams and has capped her donations. Here is how fans reacted to her statements:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pokimane is not the first content creator to get into the food industry, with MrBeast having two separate businesses in that sector, including Feastables and MrBeast Burger. However, the YouTuber's burger business has been embroiled in a lot of controversy and is currently in the middle of a lawsuit.