Why is MrBeast suing company behind Beast Burgers? YouTuber claims bad service is hurting his brand

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known around the world as MrBeast, has recently reported to be suing the company behind Beast Burgers, a cloud kitchen-based burger and fast food brand that he started back in 2020. As per reports, Donaldson is suing Virtual Dining Concepts, the food partner in the collaboration on behalf of Beast Investments, for the low quality of food being served by the fast food chain.

Documents obtained by the press suggest that the lawsuit was filed on July 31, 2023, against the company behind Beast Burgers because of the recent negative reviews about the brand, which the YouTuber deems has been hurting his name instead of the food vendor, as the fast food chain bears the name of MrBeast.

As one of the most popular internet figures online, Jimmy's name is recognizable worldwide, and it was his clout that helped the brand prosper back when it launched. Considering he and his name are on the branding of the burger place, it was only natural for fans to criticize him for the bad food, argues the court document.

"Virtual Dining Concepts has irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand": The YouTuber's lawsuit with company behind Beast Burgers explained

A Reddit post from r/Wellthatsucks subreddit titled 'Finally ordered our first Mr. Beast burger and then realized after the first bite that it was mostly just raw meat' was included in the lawsuit filed on Monday. The post currently is from October 2022 and has almost 19K upvotes and 1.2K comments. It is being used by the plaintiff to showcase the public backlash that the YouTuber is facing online.

A relevant part of the document released to the press claims that the failures of Virtual Concepts to maintain good quality food at the Beast Burger outlets has caused Jimmy "irreparable harm":

"Virtual Dining Concepts has caused material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and his reputation..."

Another major point in the suite against Virtual Concepts is about how they handled the opening and subsequent running of the brick-and-mortar store that opened last month. The launch was attended by the YouTuber and was by all means a huge success, even breaking the world record for the number of burgers sold in a day.

However, as per MrBeast's lawyers, Virtual Concepts deliberately "dragged their feet" on the project because 90% of their revenue comes from the virtual locations. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that while the food vendor has expanded to more locations, the company has used MrBeast's name and brand without authorization.

It gets worse, as another point claims that while Virtual Dining Concepts made millions from the business, "MrBeast has not received a dime." In no uncertain terms, the document explains the need for the lawsuit thusly:

"Due to the material, irreparable harm to MrBeast’s reputation and brand caused by Virtual Dining Concepts’ failure to uphold its end of the parties’ agreement, MrBeast has no choice but to seek, inter alia, a judicial declaration."

The main objective of the suit is to close down Beast Burgers and/or seek remuneration for the damages caused to the YouTuber's brand and name for providing bad service in his name.