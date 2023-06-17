Is MrBeast shutting down Beast Burger? YouTube star gives big update regarding his popular fast-food chain

Jimmy “MrBeast” recently opened up about the future of Beast Burger via Twitter. When one of his fans asked about what was going on with the restaurant, they received a reply from the man himself. While the YouTube superstar didn’t definitively say one thing or another about the chain closing, he was clear about the problem and the project he’d rather focus his time and effort on. It does sound like it could be the end of the streamer’s burger chain.
But until the YouTuber confirms so explicitly, fans will simply have to speculate how much time the chain has left across America.
MrBeast opens up about Beast Burger potentially shutting down
The user StoryAviraTime on Twitter noticed that MrBeast’s video on Beast Burger was deleted last month and that the Twitter account for the burger chain hasn’t been active for a significant amount of time.
The user noticed that after Feasables began to take off, the social media activity of BeastBurger dwindled down to nothing. However, this post received a response from the man himself.
Fans previously have accused the burger chain of sending out raw and undercooked burgers, among other issues. This doesn’t happen at every location, but it was enough to put a spotlight on the YouTuber's project.
However, it does seem like Feastables are going to be his major passion project going forward. The YouTuber pointed out that they were more enjoyable to work on, and he appears to have far more control compared to Beast Burger. He didn’t state one way or another that the burger chain would close down.
Social media responds to MrBeast’s response about Beast Burger
The initial poster agreed that Feastables are amazing and that they’ve been markedly successful as a product.
While quite a few people on social media complained about the burgers in the past, not everybody had negative experiences. A few responses in this Twitter thread said that the burgers were good and they were happy to eat them.
Some agreed that Feastables were a better project to focus on. Another response on Twitter said they didn’t want to complain, but they had a terrible experience with their burger order.
A few people recommended Jimmy simply open restaurants instead of letting local chains or establishments handle things with little to no quality control.
MrBeast didn’t specify if the burger chain was going to close down, but it does seem the focus is going to be on Feastables going forward.