MrBeast announces shutting down Beast Burger, claims he can't guarantee quality control

American YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" may be discontinuing his popular venture, Beast Burgers. The YouTuber launched the virtual restaurant chain in December 2020. Speculation about the potential closure of Beast Burgers arose due to a lack of activity on their official Twitter page and the deletion of the I Opened A Restaurant That Pays You To Eat At It announcement video.

This was pointed out by Twitter user @StoryAviraTime:

The "I Opened A Restaurant That Pays You To Eat At It" video was deleted in late May, and the MB Burger account hasn't Tweeted for a while.



I haven't tried to order it for a while, but it went really quiet after Feastables. Is @MrBeastBurger done?

In response to the tweet, Jimmy himself stated that the speculations might be true. He expressed that he has been unable to maintain control over the food quality, as it is prepared by external vendors who are not directly employed by him.

Additionally, the YouTuber mentioned that he is shifting his focus to his chocolate brand, Feastables, as he feels more passionate about it. He tweeted:

@MrBeastBurger Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can't guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it's impossible to control it sadly

And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I'm way more passionate about 🥰

MrBeast addresses Beast Burger's uncertain future, fans react

MrBeast currently has the most subscribed non-branded YouTube channel on the platform (160 million). He is known for his willingness to take bold steps and venture beyond his comfort zone.

Almost two and a half years after the launch of Beast Burgers, the company appears to be on the verge of closure, as indicated by the YouTuber himself. The company has recently received mixed reviews regarding the quality of its offerings, and this is likely the primary reason behind MrBeast's decision to stop selling fast food.

Here are some notable reactions to MrBeast's tweet about potentially shutting down the restaurant chain:

swagalicious @freindzoneCEO POV: you ate a mr beast burger POV: you ate a mr beast burger https://t.co/lmVTztlWyg

Target3DGaming @Target3DGaming Ordered the MrBeast Burger! Took about 1h 45m to arrive from order to eating. They forgot a chicken sandwich, fries, and a drink (that we were charged for) but it actually tastes pretty great!



It’s better than most fast food places, which is surprising for launch day. Ordered the MrBeast Burger! Took about 1h 45m to arrive from order to eating. They forgot a chicken sandwich, fries, and a drink (that we were charged for) but it actually tastes pretty great! It’s better than most fast food places, which is surprising for launch day. https://t.co/vT3jsc82sY

Furthermore, there have been instances where users have lodged complaints about undercooked or raw meat in their burgers. Take a look at this review, for example:

spoon 🌙 @totallynotdum at mr beast burger we have two levels of doneness. Smokey Char and Still Mooing ^_^ at mr beast burger we have two levels of doneness. Smokey Char and Still Mooing ^_^ https://t.co/aGqKcFWOOL

As mentioned earlier, Beast Burgers operates as a virtual restaurant and does not have their own physical kitchen. Instead, they partner with existing restaurants or share commercial kitchen spaces to prepare and deliver items off their menu. Hence, the quality of the food at Beast Burgers is not always under the direct control of Jimmy.

What did the fans say?

The YouTuber's recent announcement about the uncertain future of Beast Burgers has generated a variety of reactions. Here are some notable ones:

@MrBeast @MrBeastBurger Gotcha. The burgers were fun, but Feastables is amazing and has been a smash hit so far lol. Keep up the work!

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger You'd be better off starting actual restaurants/QSRs with a head of ops. Higher up front cost, but significantly more controls on product.

Hit me up if you're interested, I might know a guy.

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger I ordered it just the other day and still looks available on Uber Eats… but either way I enjoyed the product and appreciate the attempt at a venture like this. It was also really cool of you to start this up when so many people needed jobs during the pandemic.

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger Still an impressive attempt to make that work. I was so confused when I first had someone at on the border explain it to me.

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger Honestly it's not a bad move feastables are way more fun to eat and taste great!

I didn't want to complain online and be "that guy" but the two burgers my wife and I got were raw and the fries were burnt. It was also cold. Because it took 3 hours to get to us.

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger I tried your Beast Burgers in NJ when I went to @edsheeran concert and I can say that it was absolutely amazing I highly recommend it to the masses

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger Make feastables like Willywonka and have 100 chocolate bars with tickets go out in the mix for a challenge video

@MrBeast @StoryAviraTime @MrBeastBurger No offense to the idea of beast burger bc it was quite good when I got it but when we get "fast food" we aint expecting quality. Them burgers were fire in all the New York locations

MrBeast launched his latest venture Feastables in January 2022, and since then, it has seen considerable success. The website currently offers a range of flavors, including Sour Blue Raspberry Gummies and Deez Nutz Chocolate.

Feastables has also collaborated with several prominent figures, including fellow streamer Corpse Husband and renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, who appeared as a judge in one of MrBeast's videos.

