MrBeast announces shutting down Beast Burger, claims he can't guarantee quality control

American YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" may be discontinuing his popular venture, Beast Burgers. The YouTuber launched the virtual restaurant chain in December 2020. Speculation about the potential closure of Beast Burgers arose due to a lack of activity on their official Twitter page and the deletion of the I Opened A Restaurant That Pays You To Eat At It announcement video.
This was pointed out by Twitter user @StoryAviraTime:
In response to the tweet, Jimmy himself stated that the speculations might be true. He expressed that he has been unable to maintain control over the food quality, as it is prepared by external vendors who are not directly employed by him.
Additionally, the YouTuber mentioned that he is shifting his focus to his chocolate brand, Feastables, as he feels more passionate about it. He tweeted:
MrBeast addresses Beast Burger's uncertain future, fans react
MrBeast currently has the most subscribed non-branded YouTube channel on the platform (160 million). He is known for his willingness to take bold steps and venture beyond his comfort zone.
Almost two and a half years after the launch of Beast Burgers, the company appears to be on the verge of closure, as indicated by the YouTuber himself. The company has recently received mixed reviews regarding the quality of its offerings, and this is likely the primary reason behind MrBeast's decision to stop selling fast food.
Here are some notable reactions to MrBeast's tweet about potentially shutting down the restaurant chain:
Furthermore, there have been instances where users have lodged complaints about undercooked or raw meat in their burgers. Take a look at this review, for example:
As mentioned earlier, Beast Burgers operates as a virtual restaurant and does not have their own physical kitchen. Instead, they partner with existing restaurants or share commercial kitchen spaces to prepare and deliver items off their menu. Hence, the quality of the food at Beast Burgers is not always under the direct control of Jimmy.
What did the fans say?
The YouTuber's recent announcement about the uncertain future of Beast Burgers has generated a variety of reactions. Here are some notable ones:
MrBeast launched his latest venture Feastables in January 2022, and since then, it has seen considerable success. The website currently offers a range of flavors, including Sour Blue Raspberry Gummies and Deez Nutz Chocolate.
Feastables has also collaborated with several prominent figures, including fellow streamer Corpse Husband and renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, who appeared as a judge in one of MrBeast's videos.