Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to Pokimane, who stated that those who consider cookies from her brand Myna Snacks expensive are "broke." Zack stated that her statements, in which she called a critic "a broke boy" for not being able to afford her 28$ Midnight Cookies, were completely out of line. In a recent stream, she said:

"I know math is hard when you're an idiot but, look if you're a broke boy just say so. Anyway!"

Zack reacted to a clip of this, stating that her making such statements is "really bad" and showcases the disconnect she has with her audience and their finances:

"Yeah, so like obviously that's really bad and like it's super out of touch to say that... It might make her feel good to say something like that."

"I have no idea why you would say that": Asmongold reacts to Pokimane calling a critic of her Midnight Cookies "broke"

Imane "Pokimane" recently addressed those who were criticizing her newly launched snack brand, Myna Snacks, for their Midnight Cookies, which were described by many as "over-priced."

The Midnight Cookies are the only product being sold by the website currently, and they are priced at $28. She called the critic out, stating that she knew calculating was hard for an "idiot."

Inside the cookie box, there are four packs, which, as per Imane's explanation, cost $7 a bag:

“When people are like ‘Oh my god, $28 for cookies?’. It’s four bags, that’s $7 per bag.”

She faced backlash almost immediately, with many calling her statements "insensitive" and "unfortunate." Zack also reacted to the comments made by her, and stated that he had "no idea" why she would say something of the sort. On top of saying the she was out of touch with the economic reality of many people, he added:

"It's dumb as f**k to say that. I don't know why she would say that. I have no idea why you would say that."

Further, he assumed that she might "feel good" by saying that since the criticism she received for the products was a bit "over-the-line," according to him. However, he reiterated that one cannot just make such statements:

"It definitely probably felt good for her to say something like that. 'Cause like some of the criticism that she got was like, I would say, it was an eleven, right? And it should've been like an eight. It was a bit over the line, but the truth is that you just can't, you can't go out and say this sh*t, right? You just can't."

Fans react to Asmongold's comments

Netizens across platforms agreed with Zack and further criticized Pokimane for sounding "disrespectful," and others called it a moment where Pokimane showed her "true colors":

Fans were quick to condemn Imane for her response to the situation. (Image via Asmongold Clips/X)

Pokimane also came under fire for allegedly rebranding a similar product being offered by Toatzy called the Midnight Mini Cookie.

These cookies cost only $9.99 for 400 grams, which is much less when compared to the ones being sold by Imane. She addressed these claims and clarified that while Toatzy's Midnight Mini Cookies are made by the same manufacturer, the two products are different.