"I don't take back anything": BruceDropEmOff takes responsibility for offending Kai Cenat, says he was "hurt" at the time

On his latest stream, Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" owned up to the controversial leaked DMs about Kai Cenat and other AMP members and confirmed that most of the screenshots were legit. Furthermore, the Kick streamer stated that he was not taking back anything that was said but clarified that he was feeling hurt at the time.

BruceDropEmOff also mentioned that the messages that had been leaked were sent about two months ago. He said:

"I think a majority of the s**t was from, like, two months ago, summertime. But that doesn't change the fact it was said. And me, I am telling you, I don't take back anything that I said."

He also stated that when he said he wasn't retracting anything, he didn't intend to come across as rude but simply wanted to handle the situation like an adult:

"Me personally, and that's not me being an a**hole, that's not me trying to be boastful. That's just me being a grown-ass man."

"Hurt people hurt people": BruceDropEmOff explains why he had said things against Kai Cenat and fellow streamers

For those unaware of the drama between the two popular streamers, the recent controversy started when a number of screenshots went viral on social media a few days ago, where Bruce could be seen using some very problematic language to describe Kai Cenat and fellow members of the AMP organization.

It all came to a head when Kai Cenat addressed the situation on his recent Twitch stream and called out BruceDropEmOff for the chat messages. Kai, who was a former friend, even went as far as to ask the Kick streamer to go to therapy, stating that he didn't want to be friends with him anymore.

On that note, many were expecting BruceDropEmOff to publicly apologize, but the former OTK member did not exactly adhere to a formal apology. However, the streamer took "accountability" for the things that were said and clarified whether the leaks were fake:

"There was supposed to be a day for this to come. I am not mad at it, you know. Those messages were me and I take full accountability for all of those. I don't know, some of those might be photoshopped by now, but a majority of the sh*t was 100% me."

BruceDropEmOff went on to explain why he had said such things about Kai Cenat, stating that he was hurt at the time. Using the adage "Hurt people hurt people," the Kick creator continued:

"And you know, hurt people hurt people and say hurtful things, and at the time of those things when they were said? I can definitely say from the actions of other people behind closed doors, I was hurt."

However, he also told his viewers that being hurt did not validate the hurtful things that were said:

"And that doesn't validate the things that I said. 'Cause I don't need to validate any of those things because they were old things that were said if you can match the context with the dates and everything and how I was talking."

"Not taking it back is crazy": Fans react to clip of BruceDropEmOff talking about the Kai Cenat drama

With the clip going viral on X, formerly Twitter, many thought that BruceDropEmOff should have retracted the statements that offended Kai Cenat and others. Here are some of the general reactions.

BruceDropEmOff has been embroiled in a lot of controversies over the course of his career. For instance, his resignation from OTK was mired in controversy, with the streamer calling his former organization racist after the fact.