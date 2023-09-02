BruceDropEmOff's 5 most viral live streaming moments of all time

From being a former member of the popular content organization One True King to being one of the biggest names to jump ships to Kick, BruceDropEmOff has had one of the most tumultuous years as far as content creators and streamers are concerned. Bruce was thrown into the spotlight after he was banned for the second time from the purple platform in January 2023 for his incessant and extensive use of the word "crack*r" which is viewed by many as a racial slur that is targeted towards individuals who can be considered to be Caucasians.

BruceDropEmOff's second run-in with Amazon's contentious ToS and Community guidelines saw the Georgia native being suspended for over a month. This was followed up by two more suspensions, which lasted for 3 days and 7 days, respectively, for his continued use of the aforementioned racial slur.

Receiving all the negative attention that Bruce had attracted for his relentless use of the racial slur eventually resulted in the 22-year-old going viral for a number of different reasons, which this list will delve a little bit deeper into.

Calling out IShowSpeed for his racist behavior at the 2022 WC and four other viral moments from BruceDropEmOff's live streams

1) Ban Evasion

Starting off this list is a relatively low-key 26-second-long clip that would easily be overlooked by the average Twitch viewer without knowing its context and importance. The live stream from which the clip was taken would go on to become one of his last streams for a while as it was after this broadcast that he was given a month-long ban by Twitch over his excessive use of the slur c*acker.

Clipped by a viewer from BruceDropEmOff's January 27, 2023 stream, the video features an extremely nonchalant Bruce walking in front of the camera around the 15-second mark before sitting in his chair. The reason this clip went viral was that Bruce live-streamed on his main channel despite being banned from his alternate Twitch account, an act considered to be ban evasion.

2) Mizkif-AdrianahLee Drama

It is no longer a secret that BruceDropEmOff left OTK only due to the sheer pressure his viewers put on him for working closely with fellow OTK member and co-owner Mizkif. For those who don't know why this might be controversial, Mizkif was allegedly involved in playing down s*xual assault after the whole ItsSliker controversy gripped the online live streaming industry.

This minute-long clip featured BruceDropEmOff refusing to do a "deep dive" or commentating about stuff "other n**gas had going in" while hinting towards the whole Mizkif drama that had been brought to light by Tyler "TrainwrecksTV." Bruce vehemently refused to make any comments and did not take sides while echoing the words "pray for the girl" on a number of occasions. This was the moment that eventually prompted Bruce to leave OTK on January 24, 2023.

3) Mizkif and Ice's racist past

The next entry on this list is a clip from a September 2022 live stream that adds a little more context on why BruceDropEmOff eventually left the popular Austin-based media organization in January 2023. While Trainwrecks dragged Mizkif's name through the mud for his alleged aforementioned cover-up, Mizkif's content and behavior were being scrutinized to find anything that could eventually get the OTK co-owner canceled.

During this time, one of Mizkif and IcePoseidon's old videos that featured Mizkif saying the n-word went viral, prompting BruceDropEmOff to share his thoughts on the incident. Being the only African-American member at the time, BruceDropEmOff goes on to explain how the 23-year-old Mizkif needs to take responsibility for saying the racial slur and went on to say, "You are who you hang out with" before saying he was "hurt" after he found out about Mizkif's racist past and that he still viewed him as a nice guy.

4) Mizkif's weird energy

BruceDropEmOff's second-most viral live streaming moment on Twitch comes shortly after the Georgia native decided to part ways with OTK on January 25, 2023. During his first live stream after parting ways with OTK amidst all the aforementioned drama that was going on, BruceDropEmOff took to Twitch to share his views about how Mizkif had "weird energy" because Bruce decided to leave.

The minute-long clip features Bruce first explaining his blunt nature before he goes on to flip off Mizkif for "being weird as f*ck." Bruce then continues to state there was no weird energy from his side and that he went as far as to stick out his neck for Mizkif despite not being there when the whole SA allegations started. The clip ends with Bruce reiterating that he's a "good person" who sees the "good in people," all of which Mizkif took advantage of because Matthew texted something from Bruce's phone while he was busy streaming.

5) IShowSpeed's racist interaction

The most viral clip from BruceDropEmOff's time as a full-time streamer on Twitch comes from his December 10, 2023, live stream wherein he shared his thoughts about fellow YouTuber-turned-streamer IShowSpeed's racist encounter with a Chinese national at the Qatar World Cup. For those of you who are unaware of the incident, Speed met a random Chinese fan while watching the Portugal vs. Sweden game, who he continued to greet by saying "Konichiwa" despite the Chinese national stating he was not Japanese.

BruceDropEmOff took to his live stream as soon as the clips from Speed's interaction went viral. The 60-second-long clip features Bruce stating how Speed has gotten away with a lot of things because of who he is and his popularity before adding that the 18-year-old "can't keep f**king up" like this. Bruce then goes on to share how his girlfriend is Asian, and if the same were to happen with his S.O., he would be forced to step in before outright calling Speed's actions racist. This clip has since amassed over 349K views on Twitch.