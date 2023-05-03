BruceDropEmOff gets banned from Twitch for fourth time

On May 3, 2023, Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" was banned from Twitch once again, days after he made some controversial comments on stream while talking to rapper DDG. The former OTK streamer has been known to be outspoken about his opinions before, having caught bans from the Amazon-owned company for racial slurs such as the C-word.

News of this ban was shared on Twitter by an automated bot called StreamerBans, which notes that this is Bruce's fourth ban from the platform.

Fans and viewers of the content creator flocked to the post, sharing memes and lamenting the suspension. Some even asked why BruceDropEmOff received the suspension. While no official announcement has been made, it seems to be something that he said during the aforementioned conversation that was against Twitch's terms of service. Attempting to access his channel now shows this message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

"Bro again?": Fans react as BruceDropEmOff gets banned from Twitch

Bruce has ruffled quite a few feathers in recent months, with a recent highlight being his very public spat with OTK co-founder Mizkif and his eventual departure from the Texas-based content group. The drama ended up being quite a big deal, especially when he was handed a ban on his alternate channel for saying a slur. A couple of days later, he received a ban on his main channel for ban evasion.

Earlier last month, he received his third suspension from Twitch after a one-month ban for doubling down on the use of slurs. It appears that something similar might have happened this time around.

Fans who regularly watch BruceDropEmOff will know he was collaborating with rapper DDG a couple of days ago and used a couple of slurs and was also accused of being homophobic for his comments about the singer's stylist.

While the reason for the ban has not been confirmed, fans have extended their support to the streamer, with many asking why BrceDropEmOff has been banned once again.

With many people moving to or at least teasing a move to Kick, many also thought he might do the same.

While there has been minimal news about the reason for BruceDropEmOff's ban, fans can rest assured that this is not a permanent suspension. This notion is bolstered by the screenshots being shared on social media. The streamer is yet to address the Twitch ban in public.

Poll : 0 votes