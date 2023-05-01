Create

"He just keeps going downhill" - BruceDropEmOff's homophobic remark to DDG about his stylist leaves the streaming community divided

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified May 01, 2023 09:27 GMT
BruceDropEmOff accused of homophobia (Image via Twitch)
Twitch streamer Bruce, also known as "BruceDropEmOff," is receiving criticism after using a homophobic term towards rapper DDG's stylist during a live stream. Yesterday (April 30), the pair argued on a Discord call as they had been having an online feud. At one point during the stream (05:26:51), Bruce made a critical comment about DDG's fashion choices and referred to his stylist as "gay."

The incident was captured in a clip shared on the widely followed r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which has generated numerous negative remarks. One user remarked:

"He just keeps going downhill"
Comment by u/Every-Lab-1755 from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail

Streaming community critical over BruceDropEmOff's recent conduct

BruceDropEmOff and DDG have been beefing up online for the past few weeks. It started when Bruce took a dig at DDG during a stream with rapper Lucki. The latter challenged the former to a boxing match in response, and the two exchanged insults on social media. Their feud came to a head during a recent Discord call.

On the call, Bruce said:

"Ni**a, you just got into fashion pre-era 2018 with a stylist ni**a, a gay one that, stop talking to me ni**a. This conversation is so dead to me bro, on god...you released your ego before me, so now I am just releasing my ego."

(Timestamp: 05:26:50)

Naturally, Bruce's comments were swiftly posted on the LSF subreddit page. It was apparent from his behavior that he was intoxicated, as noted by some users as well. One wrote:

Comment by u/UpvoteIfYouAgreee from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail

One member also believes that they will be switching to Kick, a newly launched streaming platform, soon and hence do not care about violating Twitch's Terms of Service:

Comment by u/blasianwomenonly from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail

Bruce's recent departure from OTK was brought up by a member who claimed that he did the organization a favor by leaving as he was bringing negative publicity:

Comment by u/Excast1 from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail

Some speculated about the significant shift in Bruce's conduct over the past few weeks. One user questioned what caused OTK to sign him in the first place:

Comment by u/seIex from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail

Here are a few other reactions:

Comment by u/leftarrowchain from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Stooboot4 from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Redjester_ from discussion BruceDropEmOff being homophobic by bringing up DDG's stylist for no reason to insult him in LivestreamFail

This is not the first time BruceDropEmOff has been at the center of controversy this year. During one of his earlier streams, he was captured provocatively displaying a banner with the "F word" and a package of biscuits with the label "cracker," which is deemed offensive by many.

