"He just keeps going downhill" - BruceDropEmOff's homophobic remark to DDG about his stylist leaves the streaming community divided

Twitch streamer Bruce, also known as "BruceDropEmOff," is receiving criticism after using a homophobic term towards rapper DDG's stylist during a live stream. Yesterday (April 30), the pair argued on a Discord call as they had been having an online feud. At one point during the stream (05:26:51), Bruce made a critical comment about DDG's fashion choices and referred to his stylist as "gay."

Streaming community critical over BruceDropEmOff's recent conduct

BruceDropEmOff and DDG have been beefing up online for the past few weeks. It started when Bruce took a dig at DDG during a stream with rapper Lucki. The latter challenged the former to a boxing match in response, and the two exchanged insults on social media. Their feud came to a head during a recent Discord call.

On the call, Bruce said:

"Ni**a, you just got into fashion pre-era 2018 with a stylist ni**a, a gay one that, stop talking to me ni**a. This conversation is so dead to me bro, on god...you released your ego before me, so now I am just releasing my ego."

(Timestamp: 05:26:50)

This is not the first time BruceDropEmOff has been at the center of controversy this year. During one of his earlier streams, he was captured provocatively displaying a banner with the "F word" and a package of biscuits with the label "cracker," which is deemed offensive by many.

