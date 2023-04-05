Adin Ross willing to put in $200K for a fight between DDG and BruceDropEmOff

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross has recently announced that he is up for sponsoring a boxing match between the rapper and YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr (DDG) and fellow streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff." The announcement comes after a week-long beef between the two internet personalities.

Bruce took shots at DDG during a recent stream with rapper Lucki, which led to a response from the former, who believes that Bruce was just trying to act cool and challenged him to a boxing match.

In response to the situation, Ross has pledged to sponsor a total of $200,000. The winner of the highly anticipated match between DDG and Bruce will receive $100,000, while a further $100,000 will be donated to a charity of their choice.

Adin Ross pledges $200K sponsorship for DDG vs. BruceDropEmOff match

It's worth noting that DDG already has prior experience in YouTube boxing. He represented Team YouTube in the 2021 YouTubers vs. TikTokers event, also known as the Battle of the Platforms. The rapper faced off against Nate Wyatt and ultimately emerged as the victor in a unanimous decision after five rounds.

BruceDropEmOff has made a name for himself in the streaming community through his entertaining content and gameplay. However, when it comes to boxing, he is relatively inexperienced.

Recognizing the potential for a highly-promoted, high-stakes match, Adin Ross eagerly stepped in to offer his backing. He said:

"Ay, I'll sponsor it. If y'all get into the ring, I'll give the winner a hundred thousand dollars. I'll also donate a hundred thousand dollars to charity, sponsored by Kick/Stake. Swear to God."

Adin Ross added some stipulations for the match, including the winner taking all the prize money and streaming rights going to his KICK channel:

"Winner gets all the racks. Live stream on my Kick channel. I'll set up the ring and everything and yeah, 200 thousand dollars basically."

Here's what the fans said

Fans have been quick to react to the news of a possible boxing match between DDG and BruceDropEmOff. Many have shared their predictions and opinions, with the majority expressing that they believe DDG is the favorite to win due to his prior experience in YouTube boxing. Here are the reactions:

Neither BruceDropEmOff nor DDG has responded to Adin Ross' offer yet, leaving fans eagerly waiting for updates on whether they will accept the challenge.

