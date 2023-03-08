"I can't give a s**t" - BruceDropEmOff responds after racist and threatening messages get exposed on his Discord

On March 8, 2023, controversial Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" returned to his channel after getting unbanned. While interacting with his audience, the 22-year-old addressed the fact that his Discord server was recently exposed for containing racist and threatening messages.

For context, on March 3, 2023, content creator ChudLogic shared screenshots from BruceDropEmOff's Discord server, revealing that the community was sharing hateful messages. The server contained racial slurs, derogatory language, and threats of violence. Here's a screenshot of some messages from the server:

Snippet of a few messages from BruceDropEmOff's Discord server (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Twitch star responded by saying that he did not care about the situation. He remarked:

"Look chat, I'm going to be honest with you. I can't give a s**t. I don't give a s**t! I don't give a f**k! Can you tell that I don't give a f**k?"

Controversial Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff issues brief apology and explains how he got unbanned

Soon after saying he didn't care about the Discord server controversy, BruceDropEmOff issued a brief apology, saying:

"And... one thing that I do need to do, is apologize to you guys. One. Because it's not you guys. It's not even myself that I'm laying down..."

During the same livestream, the former One True King (OTK) member revealed that he had a discussion with Twitch regarding his most recent suspension from the platform. He claimed to have had a "very good" conversation, which resulted in his ban being lifted:

"You know, for real though, chat. Like, realistically, I'm not going to get into, like, the type of conversation that I had. But I had a conversation and you can guess who it was with. Or make an assumption, or whatever y'all want to do. And... they... it was a very good conversation. A very good conversation that led me to get unbanned."

The streamer also expressed appreciation for Twitch and added that the platform understood what he had to say:

"I appreciate having that conversation. They heard me. They listened, you know? They get it."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Several clips from the broadcast were shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting numerous comments.

While Redditor u/ih8Ueric was perplexed about why the Twitch streamer "tripled down" on his stance after being unbanned:

Another Reddit user, u/SUP3RB00ST3R, said:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For those unaware, BruceDropEmOff was banned for the third time on Twitch (on March 1, 2023) after he held a banner with the text "F**k Dem" next to a box of saltine crackers. He was unbanned three days later, on March 4, 2023.

