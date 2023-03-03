Twitch streamer ChudLogic shows BruceDropEmOff's Discord, revealing racist and threatening messages

In a recent stream, Twitch streamer ChudLogic revealed shocking messages from Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" Discord, which contained racist and threatening content towards white people.

ChudLogic shared screenshots of the messages, which included threats of arson and shooting, as well as derogatory language and slurs aimed at white individuals. The messages were alarming and raised serious concerns about the safety of those targeted.

BruceDropEmOff faced backlash for exhibiting a banner featuring an offensive word followed by a box of saltine crackers, a term that's widely viewed as racially insensitive. Although the streamer alleges that spam reporting was the reason for his Twitch ban, it's worth noting that he was suspended from the platform.

What did ChudLogic say regarding BruceDropEmOff's Discord server?

BruceDropEmOff has faced criticism within the streaming community for his perceived indifference towards white individuals. This latest incident, where ChudLogic revealed the disturbing messages on BruceDropEmOff's Discord server, only reinforces this narrative.

In a stream earlier today, he said:

"Let's have a look, shall we? Who wants to have a look and see what kind of discourse is going on over there (Bruce's Discord)? Who wants to have a little butchers?"

(Timestamp: 01:01:27)

He then displayed a series of messages screenshotted from Bruce's Discord. Looking at the contentious nature of the messages, ChudLogic said:

"Ooh, intriguing. So these messages, I have checked a couple of them, there are the ones I checked still there."

He continued:

"To be clear, I don't personally advocate or support any type of reporting, mass reporting like that, so I'm not saying let's do that. I'm just literally showing you what someone has sent me currently live in the Discord."

How did the internet react to the messages?

The clip was shared on r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

What were the contents of Bruce's Discord?

The messages uncovered on BruceDropEmOff's Discord server were highly contentious due to their hateful and threatening nature towards white people.

The messages contained derogatory language, slurs aimed at white individuals, and threats of violence ranging from arson to shooting. Below is one such example:

Hate messages found in Bruce's Discord (Image via Twitch)

BruceDropEmOff has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the messages found on his Discord server. Despite his claims of being spam reported, he remains banned from Twitch.

There have been rumors of him potentially shifting to Kick.com, a stake-backed streaming platform, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes