"What a victim" - Streaming community reacts to BruceDropEmOff calling OTK "racist" for offering him $200,000

Kick and Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" found himself receiving some heavy criticism after his latest rant about being the victim of racism. In a recent stream with Steven "Destiny," Bruce pointed out how he, as a black streamer, received a mere contract worth $200K from OTK and compared it to the higher amounts granted to white streamers.

Bruce left the organization on January 25, 2023, after a brief period of beef with fellow member Matthew "Mizkif." However, in the latest stream, when he expressed dissatisfaction with receiving a $200K contract, his fans dismissed his complaints as they perceived them as unwarranted. One user wrote:

"He said OTK racist for only paying him 250k, what a victim."

Why are fans criticizing BruceDropEmOff for complaining about his contract?

Although BruceDropEmOff became a member of OTK in March 2022, he maintained a minimal presence in the group's Twitch and YouTube content, remaining largely inactive.

However, Bruce felt that his contract was limited to $200K due to his race and believed that he would have received a higher amount if he were white,. He stated:

"You know your friends that's in Austin, Texas. I signed a three-year contract with them for $200K. You're on Kick, you're getting paid to stream right now. How much? I'm not going to ask, but I know it's good."

He further added:

"$200K? A company (OTK) that makes millions, Chipotle, Mountain Dew, all of this bullsh*t, when they making millions, multi-millions on the back end, and paying people with smaller names bigger cuts because their skin tones. Not saying they were doing that. But that's what goes on in companies, white people don't fall victim to."

(Note: Click here to watch Destiny's stream - Timestamp: 07:26:01)

His rant drew significant criticism from the streaming community. Many expressed their disapproval since Bruce complained about receiving substantial payment despite making minimal contributions to OTK's content. Here are some reactions in r/LivestreamFail:

BruceDropEmOff became one of three streamers who left the organization between December 2022 and January 2023. Despite facing challenges in 2022, OTK later added emerging streamer Emily, known as "ExtraEmily," to their roster as a new recruit.

Since leaving, Bruce himself has had several controversial moments on stream. Recently, however, he signed a non-exclusive contract with the Trainwreckstv-backed Kick.

Poll : 0 votes