"Doesn't taste like much": xQc gives his opinion on Pokimane's cookies after tasting them on stream

Felix "xQc" is the latest streamer to review Pokimane's new cookies from her recently launched Myna Snacks brand. Felix is one of the many popular content creators who were critical of her and the Midnight Cookies that have been at the center of controversy over the last week, and he even called out people who defended her online.

Imane "Pokimane" announced her healthy snacks company on November 14, and even though fans were quite excited to try their first product, social media backlash quickly followed after posts claiming it was a rebranded cookie went viral. Many prominent online figures have also called Imane out for her "broke boy" comment while talking about the pricing of the product on stream.

When Nadia, another Twitch streamer, defended Pokimane, citing misogyny as the reason for the widespread backlash, xQc hit back at her on social media, claiming the criticism was valid. It seems that he was also quite unimpressed after tasting the cookies himself, with him describing the taste as follows:

"Doesn't taste like much."

"I give it a five": xQc reviews Pokimane's controversial cookies on camera, compares them to Oreos

As mentioned before, Felix has been commenting about the Pokimane cookie controversy for very long. He has talked about the rebranding scandal at length, which also led to others criticizing him. Kaceytron claimed he was mad at his fellow Canadian streamer because of her role in getting gambling restricted on Twitch.

Considering how contentious the Myna Snacks Midnight Cookies have become since their launch, many were excited to see xQc react to how they actually taste. The streamer described it as airy but also mentioned that the initial flavor was not prominent. Like Asmongold, he compared the cookies to Oreos, saying:

"The initial bite, tastes like not a lot, okay? It tastes like an Oreo top cookie, but worse. But not as bitter. But once all the things in it are chewed into a more consistent paste, it's not terrible. Hold up, it's not great either. I am not being rude. It's not great, not terrible."

Later on, he even asked the opinion of his brother, who rated it something between six and seven. However, xQc was more critical and gave Pokimane's Midnight Cookies a rating of five out of ten:

"(Talking to his brother) That much? I give it a five."

Due to their recent online clashes amid the cookie controversy, fans were obviously looking forward to the review. Many noted that considering the cookies were supposed to be healthy and gluten-free, people should not expect a lot in terms of flavor.

Here are some other reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where discussion about the cookie review has garnered a lot of attention.

