"Got low-key cooked" - xQc responds to Kaceytron saying he's "mad" at Pokimane after Twitch banned gambling

During a livestream on November 21, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" reacted to recent tweets posted by Kacey "Kaceytron" amid Imane "Pokimane's" cookie controversy. In the posts, Kaceytron claimed that the streamer was furious at Pokimane after gambling-related content got restricted on Twitch. Here's what she said:

"He's still so mad at her for getting gambling banned on Twitch, he's going to act like he wasn't poor shaming people a month ago while flashing around that ugly watch."

Kaceytron went on to accuse the French-Canadian personality of "poor shaming" people, adding that Pokimane has received more backlash than him after responding to a "lone troll":

"xQc grossly poor shamed people multiple times… Pokimane insulted a lone troll harassing her in her chat. Pokimane has gotten way more hate from exclusively men even though what xQc did was repeated on multiple occasions and a way worse offense. I wonder why that is."

The former Overwatch pro was taken aback after reading the post. Jokingly saying that he got "cooked" by the Twitch streamer, he remarked:

"What the f**k? Jesus. Well, anyway. I kind of got low-key cooked, boys. Guys, I kind of got low-key cooked, though. For real! No, hold up! Low-key, though. That is tough."

"Rent is due" - xQc responds to Pokimane liking Kaceytron's recent tweets, fans react

xQc was 10 minutes into his Twitch broadcast when he came across a netizen's post, which stated that Pokimane had liked Kaceytron's tweets. The Quebec native was left in stitches after seeing this and said:

"Ding, ding, ding, ding, chat. Rent is due (the streamer bursts out laughing). That is actually funny. Chat, that's actually a good one, though."

After stating that he got "cooked" by Kaceytron, he added:

"Chat, I'm going to be honest with you. I'm going to say how it is. I read that tweet and I... didn't read. I don't know what to say about that. She's talking about the watch? And, she said something about what? Guys, I didn't read. I wasn't paying attention."

Timestamp: 00:10:40

The streamer's response to Kaceytron's tweets has elicited quite a lot of traction in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions:

Fan reactions to the Twitch and Kick streamer's clip where he responded to Pokimane liking Kaceytron's tweets about him (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

For context, Pokimane landed in hot water after calling a Twitch chatter a "broke boy" when they criticized the pricing of her cookie brand, Myna Snacks. She eventually apologized on November 20, 2023, stating that her contentious remark was "intended to be a joke."