"There’s no valid criticism here": xQc slams Nadia for defending Pokimane during the Myna Snacks cookie controversy

Felix "xQc" has recently rebuked Twitch streamer Nadia Amine on X, formerly Twitter, after she had posted in defense of Imane "Pokimane" amid the cookie controversy. Imane's new company, Myna Snacks' release, has been mired in a rebranding scandal that has blown up on social media, with many calling her reaction to some of the other criticism as insensitive.

While Pokimane herself has taken responsibility for her joke about "broke boy" and addressed people's complaints about the price of her cookies, Nadia came out in support of her. The streamer claimed the controversy that had ensued following the release was mostly due to online "hatred towards women."

xQc, however, disagrees and claims there was a lot of valid criticism of the product. The contentious rebuke from Felix reads:

"Yes Nadia, it is the hate towards women that gave the cookies their price tag. Coincidently, it’s also the hate towards women that made everyone live paycheck to paycheck and not able to afford luxury goods. There’s no valid criticism here, tell em queen."

"Bro you peddle gambling to kids": Social media had a mixed reaction to xQc's reply to Nadia about the Pokimane controversy

Readers should note that Pokimane has acknowledged her "broke boys" comment was not in good taste, and she has apologized for it in a separate post. She also stated that the comment was made in jest and that Myna Snacks would be looking into the pricing of their product.

The clip of her saying it on Twitch stream had gone viral prior to the apology, with many claiming that she disrespected the financial situation of a vast majority of the people. However, Nadia Amine, who is no stranger to online misogyny, noted that various controversial streamers peddle problematic content on a daily basis without the outcry Pokimane had seen over the cookies.

Her post has also gone viral, accruing over 7 million views at the time of writing, with many reacting to it, including the popular streamer xQc, who did not agree with her point. His post has seen mixed reactions, with fans supporting his point of view.

On the other hand, others have called him out for flouting his own expensive lifestyle on multiple occasions, with a few also pointing out that he does sponsored gambling streams on Kick.

This is not the first time xQc has talked about Pokimane's Myna Snacks cookies. Last week, he reacted to the rebranding controversy on his stream, stating that the product looked "kind of similar."