Entire Pokimane Myna Cookies controversy explained

Twitch streamer and online personality Imane "Pokimane" has stirred up another controversy with the recent release of her own snack brand, Myna Snacks' Midnight Mini Cookies. Launched on November 14, the product has sparked various discussions, ranging from accusations of it being a copycat of another product to concerns about its high pricing.

This article aims to provide a chronological account of the unfolding events surrounding Pokimane's latest controversy, shedding light on her statements and the reactions of other streamers involved.

Why is Pokimane's Myna Snacks Company being criticized?

Twitch streamer Pokimane is no stranger to controversy, and her latest entanglement revolves around her newly launched company, Myna Snacks. Marketed as a small cookie brand, the streamer touted it as the "perfect healthy snack."

Imane launched her new product on November 14 (Image via X/@pokimanelol)

The initial wave of controversy for the streamer emerged as many criticized her company, alleging that it closely resembled another product known as Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie. Adding fuel to the fire, concerns were raised about Myna Snack's pricing, with comparisons showing that it was being sold at a higher cost per gram in comparison to Toatzy.

Fans criticize Myna for being overpriced (Image via X/@camilzf)

In response to the drama, the streamer addressed the controversy on her X account, asserting that her brand is not a rebrand of Toatzy. She emphasized that Myna Snacks is crafted with its distinct formula and recipe.

The streamer dismisses comparisons with Toatzy (Image via X/@pokimanelol)

What did Pokimane say on her stream?

Despite the initial controversy brewing, the actual backlash reached its peak when the streamer addressed the situation on her stream. In response to her critics, she labeled them as "broke boys":

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

(Timestamp: 01:58:01)

This comment, unsurprisingly, was not well-received by the online community, and many individuals came forward to criticize the streamer. For instance, fellow streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" said this:

"Your wealth was built on their backs. Them watching you supplied you money through the ads that get played to them. Them directly donating to you, took their money and gave it to you. If they weren't watching you, you'd be getting no sponsors which make up a lot of streamers' income."

Streamer apologizes for her remarks

Following a wave of criticism, the streamer addressed the backlash on social media, stating that her comments were meant as a joke but acknowledging they were misinterpreted:

"While what i said was 100% intended to be a joke, i see why it came off as insensitive and i apologize for that."

The streamer apologizes following her remarks (Image via X/@pokimanelol)

That said, it's worth noting that the situation hasn't been entirely one-sided. Some creators have stepped forward to criticize the online community for collectively targeting Imane. They argue that being a female streamer is already challenging, and the backlash may be disproportionately harsh.

Nadia calls out the community for hating on Imane (Image via X/@TheNadiaAmine)

As things stand, the topic remains contentious within the streaming community. However, Imane has mentioned that she will discuss pricing with her team. It remains to be seen whether there will be further changes in that department.