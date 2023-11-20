"It's a s**tty thing to say" - MoistCr1TiKaL fires shots at Pokimane for her contentious response to Myna Snacks drama

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has become embroiled in yet another controversy following the launch of her midnight cookie snack company, Myna Snacks. Fans expressed concerns over the pricing, prompting the streamer to mockingly label the critics as "broke boys." This has naturally elicited a widespread negative response, with Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" also chiming in to express criticism.

In response to Imane's recent comments directed at her community members who expressed concerns about the pricing of Myna Snacks, Charlie said:

"It's a s**tty thing to say"

"I was so dumbfounded upon hearing that" - MoistCr1TiKaL calls out Pokimane after recent controversy

MoistCr1TiKaL has joined the ranks of those expressing criticism and voicing concerns about Pokimane's recent Myna Snacks controversy. Reacting to the viral clip where she labels her critics as "broke," Charlie said:

"That's an elite gamer move that I had to take a couple of steps back to process that she would just say that publicly. I was so dumbfounded upon hearing that I actually went back to her stream VOD where this happened, try and locate this moment to see what happened next."

He added that she should not have condescendingly remarked against her community:

"It's a discussion (on the pricing) her own community was having and then she just outta nowhere, out of left fields, like, 'If you're broke. just say so.' Like, what the f**k?"

He also criticized calling out her fans mockingly, stating:

"Your wealth was built on their backs. Them watching you supplied you money through the ads that get played to them. Them directly donating to you, took their money and gave it to you. If they weren't watching you, you'd be getting no sponsors which make up a lot of streamers' income."

Fans react to the drama

Naturally, MoistCriTiCaL's take on the Pokimane controversy led to a host of reactions to the video on YouTube. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans critical of Imane following her recent comments (Image via YouTube/Penguinz0)

In the wake of widespread criticism, Pokimane took to her X account to address the situation. She issued an apology for her previous comments, stating that she had only intended it as a joke and mentioned that she was open to reevaluating the pricing of Myna Snacks in the future.