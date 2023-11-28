"We'll see what happens" - Asmongold responds to Sodapoppin "forbidding" him from reacting or participating in WoW Classic Hardcore raid

Zack "Asmongold" has responded to the drama surrounding the upcoming raid in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. For context, on November 27, 2023, "OnlyFangs" guild leader and fellow content creator Chance "Sodapoppin" announced that streamers who were not a part of the guild were "forbidden" from reacting and re-broadcasting the event.

Explicitly citing the examples of Asmongold and Felix "xQc," Sodapoppin said:

"I'm giving you a warning beforehand. Yeah, Asmon can't react. No, not allowed. xQc, you're not in the guild, well, you're also not going to watch the raid. You can watch it later after it's done. Sure! I'm forbidding anyone from reacting to the raid that's not in the guild. You will not benefit from this guild that you did not participate in, at all!"

Earlier today (November 28, 2023), Asmongold learned that Sodapoppin said he was not even invited to raid with OnlyFangs. The latter remarked:

"Okay, he's not going to (raid). I'm going to open with that. I'm not going to have someone join the raid last second - who has not partaken in anything in the guild! And, just wants to join when we're about to raid. I don't know how he's telling people. I don't know if it's true or not."

Asmongold responded to the controversy by saying:

"I mean, that's just the way it is. 'Soda takes his s**t very seriously.' I mean, we'll see what happens. All right?"

"Well, s**t" - Asmongold on getting rejected to raid alongside Sodapoppin and OnlyFangs in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore

Asmongold was 37 minutes into his livestream when he reacted to Sodapoppin's refusal to raid with him and OnlyFangs. The MMORPG streamer's response to this was:

"Well, I guess I'm not (raiding with OnlyFangs). Well, s**t! There it is. To be fair, I didn't go to any of the meetings. You are right about that."

Timestamp: 00:37:25

A few moments later, the One True King (OTK) co-founder explained why he did not attend the guild meeting, saying:

"I mean, to be fair, I had a sponsored stream - the one that I was going to go to. But, you know, I also didn't get invited. But, you know, it is what it is. I mean, again, I'll to them about it. Whatever."

Fans react to the WoW Classic Hardcore raid streamer drama

Asmongold's response to Sodapoppin amid the WoW Classic Hardcore drama was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Reddit community reacts to the controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

According to Redditor u/Dantesdominion, Sodapoppin's decision was "fair and straightforward," and there was "no need to fuss" about it. Another fan commented that the streamer was "running the guild like a guild."