"I love this guy!" - Asmongold amused by OTV Masayoshi baiting his Twitch audience into getting permanently banned

During a recent livestream, prominent internet personality Zack "Asmongold" commented on OfflineTV (OTV) member John "Masayoshi's" antics. For context, on November 1, 2023, Masayoshi went viral after baiting his audience into getting permanently banned from his Twitch chat. He did this by hosting a $100 RP (Riot Points) giveaway and asked his viewers to type the phrase "I'm 12."

For those unaware, Twitch does not allow anyone under the age of 13 to create an account. When Masayoshi's viewers wrote that they were 12 years old, the back-end system kicked in, and hundreds of Twitch chatters were banned indefinitely. Expressing his surprise at the situation, Masayoshi exclaimed:

"Shitzuuu's banned?! Can you, wait, Shitzuuuu, in the Discord, anyone who got banned, wait, can you post it in General? Wait, did I actually get you guys banned?"

Asmongold discovered Masayoshi's video while browsing his official subreddit. The Austin, Texas-based content creator expressed his amusement at the latter's antics by saying:

"Bro, this is a suicide cult! I love this guy! Somebody invite him to our guild. Is this the Masayoshi that... what do you call it? Is this the guy that died in Strat? Is this him? It is! We need to recruit this guy to RoachOut (the streamer's guild in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore)! He's setting up a suicide cult? This is beautiful!"

"At least somebody got $100 out of it" - Asmongold responds to OTV Masayoshi getting hundreds of Twitch chatters getting banned; fans react

Zack was 46 minutes into his livestream when he came across a Reddit post titled "The proof that Twitch users are stupid." After witnessing how Masayoshi's viewers got indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned platform, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"Bro! Wow! Well, at least somebody got $100 out of it, right? Yeah, there you go. (A Twitch streamer's name) did that as a joke and he got banned. I don't even know if he got unbanned ever. But yeah, that was really f**king funny. I love that."

Timestamp: 00:46:25

The 32-year-old's reaction to Masayoshi's antics has elicited 445 responses in the YouTube comments section. According to one viewer, getting permanently banned for typing "I'm 12" was the "dumbest way" to be suspended on Twitch:

One fan stated getting banned for typing "I'm 12" was "dumb" (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Another fan claimed that a Twitch chatter who wrote "I'm not 12" also got banned:

One netizen claimed a person who wrote "I'm not 12" got banned (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Here are some more notable comments:

The online community chimes in on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most watched Just Chatting and gaming content creators, best known for his reaction content and MMORPG expertise. He now livestreams on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which has over 1.5 million followers.