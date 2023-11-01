OTV member Masayoshi left stunned as hundreds of fans get banned from Twitch for saying they're underage viewers

John “Masayoshi” inadvertently got hundreds of his fans banned in real-time on Twitch recently. If there’s any rule that the Amazon-owned platform takes seriously, it’s underage viewers on the platform. Nobody can make an account if they’re under the age of 13, and if found, viewers are often immediately banned. While setting up a giveaway on his channel for a League of Legends gift card (Riot Points), users had to say in chat that they’re 12 years old. Hundreds immediately latched onto this, not realizing what they had done until it was too late.

It’s a rule that the website takes quite seriously, and it could take weeks for its viewers to get unbanned. Either way, it was an incredibly funny but unfortunate moment for the OTV member Masayoshi.

Twitch streamer Masayoshi accidentally gets hundreds banned for claiming to be underage

If Masayoshi wasn’t a believer at first, he certainly is now. While streaming on October 31, 2023, the member of Offline TV set up a giveaway for $100 USD worth of Riot Points in League of Legends. That would buy one lucky winner a seriously large amount of skins in the MOBA, but unfortunately, it wound up getting people banned instead.

The streamer did several giveaways throughout the stream where people had to enter keywords like “rabbit”. However, around the 10 hour 14 minute mark, he made the keyword “im 12” - meaning they’re 12 years old. At first, nothing seemed to be untoward, but about 10 minutes later, reports were coming in that players were banned.

(Clip begins at 10:13:19)

After Nilotu, one of the streamer’s mods, stated lots of people were getting banned, it was confirmed that at least one member of the community got hit. Twitch user shitzuuuu confirmed via Masayoshi’s Discord that they received an indefinite suspension:

“Shitzuuu’s banned?! Can you, wait, Shitzuuuu, in the Discord, anyone who got banned, wait, can you post it in General? Wait, did I actually get you guys banned?”

After a few moments, John pulled up his Discord to reveal at least one user was served an indefinite suspension for breaking TOS and stating that they were 12 years old.

“Shitzuuu, I’m so sorry! You can send them a clip, my god, I didn’t think it was real, I doubted!”

As the giveaway had started, people in chat were warning others not to do it because they understood what was going to happen: If you get banned for being underage, you have to go through a process to prove your age to get unbanned.

Reddit reacts to Masayoshi getting his own chat banned

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Not everyone believed it was a real thing that happened. The first clip, the one posted to LivestreamFails on Reddit, was the aftermath. However, the second clip we posted features the “Say I’m 12” line from Masayoshi. X (formerly Twitter) user JIMINSTHIGH7 posted a meme on the platform highlighting exactly what happened.

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some mocked the situation, saying that the banned users were clearly 12 if they fell for such a meme on Twitch. One user said it happens often in other streams, like Erobb’s. Another user took delight in hoping a 10K+ streamer did this to his chat for no other reason than to hear about Twitch filing 10K claims for such a ridiculous reason.

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Camdoon_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others lamented about having to deal with this process themselves. Some had to prove their age because they used the “I’m 12 and what is this meme” in Twitch chat. Others knew for reasons they wouldn’t address. Quite a few users of the LivestreamFails subReddit had tales of dealing with this particular issue.

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, the only response the streamer has made about the issue is just a tweet that reads "12".

While many feel the automation system isn’t a good one, that’s what Twitch has in place. Unfortunately, it sounds like Masayoshi got hundreds of his followers banned over a meme. All those people can do is put in requests and hope they are unbanned promptly.