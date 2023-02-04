Who are the most famous members of OfflineTV in 2023?

The legendary content group OfflineTV, or OTV for short, has existed for over five years, founded in 2017. Boasting OG members such as Pokimane, LilyPichu, Scarra, and Disguised Toast, the group has gradually become an integral part of streaming culture over the years.

Their varied content style and the constant addition of new members have allowed the group to thrive in the changing content scene of recent years. Moreover, their extended network of friends, dubbed 'OTV and Friends,' is a massive pull for the audience as a number of the streamer group regularly collaborate with popular creators such as Valkyrae, Sykkyno, and Disguised Toast.

With so many changes happening not only to Twitch and YouTube but also inside the org over the years, let's take a look at the most famous members of OfflineTV as we enter the second month of 2023.

Exploring the recent popularity of the famous OfflineTV members

The organization was created by BasedYoona, Scarra, Chris Chen, Pokimane, LilyPichu, and a few others. Here's a more detailed rundown of the creation of the group for fans interested to know about the origins of OTV.

Older fans of the group will know that not everyone from the original group remained, such as the co-founder Chris Chan and his wife, who left to focus on their family. That said, the group has added several popular creators to their roster, including the streamer couple Quarterjade and Masayoshi. Michael Reeves, LilyPichu's partner, has also become integral to the group despite not being a streamer.

The group initially stayed in the same house, heavily featuring in each other's content in terms of game streams and IRL content. While all of the members might not be living under the same roof, many of them have moved back together recently, creating a lot of buzz in the community.

Numbers don't lie: Ranking the top 5 OTV streamers in 2023

It is not easy to ascertain who the most famous OfflineTV members are. However, looking at their recent follower growth with a side-by-side comparison of average concurrent viewership from last month might be an objective way to look at things.

1) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is by far the most famous and popular of OfflineTV in 2023, maintaining the highest Twitch following among the group. Currently sitting at 9.3 million followers, Pokimane also holds the title of the most subscribed-to female streamer on the platform.

According to Twitch Tracker, she also had the highest average viewership number among fellow OfflineTV members of 2023- 11.2K average viewers with a peak of 18K.

2) Disguised Toast

Disguised Toast, who has been in the news recently for his Valorant team, DSG, qualifying for the VCT Challengers, comes in second in terms of his average viewership over the last month. According to TwitchTracker, his average concurrent viewers in 2023 is around 8.3K, with a peak of 38.5K.

3) Quarterjade

Quarterjade has perhaps seen the most growth in her Twitch channel in recent months among all the other OfflineTV members on this list. According to TwitchTracker, she gained over 20K followers in 2023 so far, more than double Pokimane's in the same timeframe.

She has maintained an average viewership of 5.7K on her Twitch over the last month, with a peak of around 10K viewers, making her third on the list.

4&5) Masayoshi & LilyPichu

A close fourth is Quarterjade's partner Masayoshi, whose 3.7K average viewership gets him the spot on the most famous OfflineTV member list, just a bit ahead of the fifth member, the former Twitch streamer LilyPichu. She is the only member of the group to have an exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming and has maintained an average of about 2.7K viewers on her channel in 2023, according to Playboard.co.

Her main YouTube channel currently has over three million subscribers, and her IRL content and vlogs, along with her music videos on the original tracks, warrant LilyPichu's inclusion in the list of the most famous OfflineTV members list.

