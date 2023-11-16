"Bunch of f**king clout chasers" - Sodapoppin says he has "zero respect" for streamers dying in his WoW Classic Hardcore guild

Popular Twitch personality Chance "Sodapoppin" has commented on streamers and content creators who are members of his guild, OnlyFangs, and have died in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. For context, on November 15, 2023, several prominent figures such as Matthew "Mizkif," Emily "Emiru," and John "Masayoshi" died in the MMORPG. Mizkif and Emiru were killed for the second time during the hardcore run.

While leveling up his character to 60, Sodapoppin expressed his displeasure with the guild members' antics, stating that he had "zero respect" for them. He elaborated:

"All we have are a bunch of f**king clout chasers and a bunch of s**tty dumb f**ks who don't learn. It's one or the other. There's nothing else in this guild right now. That's how I feel. And, a bunch of wannabes trying to make it. I have zero respect for anyone in this guild now. Except (for) Ziqo, he's the only one. No one else."

"Everyone is going to have to learn their class" - Sodapoppin plans to host a "BootCamp" for streamers in his WoW Classic Hardcore guild

Sodapoppin later expressed regret for saying he had "zero respect" for streamers in his guild. The Twitch veteran then stated that he planned to host a "BootCamp" to help content creators understand how the game works.

He said:

"I take it back. I didn't mean that. But yeah, I think I'm actually going to need to do some type of, like, Class BootCamp or something. Everyone is going to have to learn their class and I'm going to bring in, like, a professor."

Timestamp: 00:29:50

The One True King (OTK) co-owner hoped to collaborate with professional World of Warcraft commentator Mohamed "Ziqo" as a "professor" for Mages. Meanwhile, he designated himself as an expert for those playing Druid:

"Ziqo being the f**king professor for Mages. I can do a f**king training camp for Druid. There's not a lot of Druids, and I also don't care about any of our Druids. Sonii can do Warrior. Hydra (for) Priest. Snutz - Warlock. Do we have any good Rogues? F**k if I know."

Fans react to Sodapoppin's clip

The Texas native's reaction to content creators dying in WoW Classic Hardcore was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say:

Comment byu/muukzor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/muukzor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/muukzor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/muukzor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/Tales90 speculated that OnlyFangs would break up, with Sodapoppin "retiring." Meanwhile, according to u/monkpeel, Mizkif was not taking things "seriously" and was being reckless while leveling up.