"Fake scripted s**t is lame" - Mizkif dies in WoW Classic Hardcore and fans believe it was on purpose

Matthew “Mizkif” has found himself in the middle of a controversy due to his WoW Classic Hardcore adventures. He recently got Emiru eliminated, and now, his latest World of Warcraft stream has fans convinced that it was scripted, or he simply died on purpose to farm another 24-hour leveling stream from his fans. Social media is not pleased. While the streamer's next endeavor will no doubt be successful, many felt he was just trying to farm content.

Mizkif perished at level 43, in the wilds of Ferelas in WoW Classic Hardcore. While it was certainly a comical moment, only the streamer truly knows why he died in that moment.

Many think it was all just scripted (Image via Reddit)

Fans convinced Mizkif died on purpose in WoW Classic Hardcore

Unfortunately, the stream was taken down at the end, so only those who were watching live or later came across the clips saw exactly what happened. Thankfully, the LiveStreamFails subreddit has a mirrored clip, so you can watch the tragic defeat of Mizkif in WoW Classic Hardcore.

Mizkiss, his Human Warrior, was being chased by a pack of Yeti, and had under half health. With a decent lead on them, he paused briefly to throw a grenade, but it didn’t do much to stop them.

He then stopped and turned around again. Instead of running away, he charged at the Yeti and started running in the opposite direction. Any WoW Classic Hardcore player knows that this won’t deaggro the enemies. Instead of getting away safely, he dove back in and died. All he said at the end of the clip was, “I deserve it.”

Was it fake? Many seem to think so (Image via Reddit)

The overwhelming opinion was that he faked the incident, and died on purpose. Quite a few viewers and social media responses claim that Mizkif was safe, and if he had just kept running, he would have been fine. Instead, he gained aggro again via grenade, runs in, and dies.

At least one viewer suggested the OTK member was trying to use a bandage at first, and then realized he couldn’t. However, the majority of replies were negative, claiming it was all scripted.

At the end of the day, Redditors felt it was all for content, and that Mizkif wasn’t taking any of it seriously. After all, fans were there to give him gold, help him level, and things of that nature. So he could just throw away a level 43 character without any issues. Some also agreed that he just wanted to play with Emiru again.

According to Reddit, quite a few viewers were banned or timed out for calling the matter scripted as well. It didn’t make sense to long-time WoW Classic Hardcore players. One Redditor, u/I_Katie, confirmed a weeklong timeout in the OTK streamer’s chat.

While many viewers found it funny, deleting the VOD also ruined people watching the guild meeting afterwards. It’s unclear what Mizkif will do with his next character, and if he really will organize a 24-hour grinding stream in World of Warcraft.

However, one thing is clear, and it’s that people are going to tune in, hate-watchers and diehard fans alike.