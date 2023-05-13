Mizkif meets his "first-ever follower" on Twitch, fan reveals what streamer spammed in World of Warcraft to attract viewership

During a recent livestream, Matthew "Mizkif" reunited with a long-time fan who is believed to be his very first follower on Twitch when he began streaming. Meeting one's first follower as a popular streamer isn't a frequent occurrence, but both individuals seem to have a recollection of the occurrence.

In 2016, Mizkif began streaming World of Warcraft, and it was during this period that he first encountered the fan who would eventually become one of his earliest followers.

The follower, in fact, disclosed that the 28-year-old used to promote his Twitch streams by spamming messages in the game's general chat to grab the attention of other players.

Mizkif finds his first Twitch follower: Here's what he said

Mizkif connected with the follower on a Discord call, and it seemed likely that this person might have been his very first follower on Twitch. The follower curiously asked:

"Did you play Warlords of Draenor?"

For those wondering, Warlords of Draenor was the fifth expansion set to World of Warcraft and was released in 2014. Responding to the inquiry, the streamer said:

"Yeah, I played Warlords of Draenor."

The follower continued:

"Cause I'm trying to think if I found you in the WoW section or I saw you like outside of Stormwind. I thought I saw you outside Stormwind."

Stormwind City is an in-game location and is the capital city of the kingdom of Stormwind. Mizkif added to the conversation by stating:

"So you found me outside Stormwind and did I ask you to follow me? I'm pretty sure you were spamming in general chat and in trade chat, just like, 'Yo I'm live,' like, 'blah, blah, blah'."

Although the Twitch star resorted to spamming in an attempt to attract attention, the fan revealed that he also employed a similar tactic a few years later, and surprisingly, it proved to be successful.

World of Warcraft continues to serve as a common interest among OTK streamers. Members of the organization, such as Asmongold and Emiru, are also recognized as notable players of the massively multiplayer online game.

