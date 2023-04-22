"How am I supposed to pay?" - Mizkif reveals he's $700k behind in taxes

During a recent stream, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" disclosed that he is currently facing a significant financial burden. He explained that his former accounting firm lacked a proper understanding of how streaming income is taxed, which has resulted in a $718K tax bill that he must pay.

The streamer also shared that his previous accountant had overpaid for his business expenses. While he has received a check from the IRS for over $360K, he explained that the reimbursement process would take some time.

Speaking about his current predicament, he said:

"How am I supposed to pay $700K in taxes?"

Mizkif reveals Emiru helped him out after learning that he faced huge financial debt

Mizkif's $718K tax bill came as a shock to him, as he was previously unaware of its existence and the deadline for payment was April 20. During his stream, he recounted a conversation he had with his current accountant:

"How am I supposed to pay $700K in taxes, I don't have that. He said, 'I don't know, but I have worse news for you.' He then tells me, 'You owe $700K in taxes and your stupid f**king accountants put an extension in January, so you owe this money, right now'."

The OTK co-owner continued:

"I said, 'What do you mean right now?,' he said, 'By April 20th or you're going to start getting f**king destroyed'."

Although he is still about 100K short of his target, Mizkif disclosed that Emily "Emiru" (also a streamer and OTK co-owner) came to his rescue by lending him a few hundred thousand dollars. He added:

"I never really owed her money until today. I now owe Emiru $400K. Yeah."

"I do not feel bad" - Here's what the fans said

The video clip was swiftly circulated within the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where members sarcastically responded to the streamer's predicament. Some rhetorically questioned how a millionaire could struggle to pay such a sum. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Despite facing a significant tax bill, Mizkif has not shied away from spending money. For example, in a live auction last year, he purchased a Warcraft movie sword for $9.5K. Given his spending habits, it's unsurprising that fans would criticize him, especially since he is already a millionaire.

