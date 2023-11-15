"Genuinely baffling": Mizkif and Emiru die again in WoW Classic Hardcore, leaving fans bemused

Matthew “Mizkif” and Emily “Emiru”’s adventures in WoW Classic Hardcore have been, to many, the most entertaining stuff either streamer has done in quite some time. However, they suffered yet another tragic death while around level 40. This has left fans on the LiveStreamFails subReddit confused once again. While it’s amusing for the fans to watch the Classic deaths pile up, many can’t figure out why it keeps happening.

Especially considering one player is a tank, and the other is a healer, Redditors have found themselves confused as to why Mizkif and Emiru can’t survive all the way to level 60. One user exclaimed:

"Genuinely baffling how bad this guy is at the game while being babied and fed everything from simps and power leveled too lol."

While exploring the Naga-infested Isle of Dread, the two met their end in WoW Classic Hardcore.

Mizkif and Emiru suffer another WoW Classic Hardcore death, leaving fans baffled

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Mizkif and Emiru have died while playing WoW Classic Hardcore. The two players were in their low 40s, exploring the Isle of Dread. With the quick respawn of aggressive, spellcasting Naga mobs, it’s a dangerous place to go, even with a pocket healer.

However, during the battle against three Naga, a fear effect went off, sending the enemies into other targets, turning it into a much bigger threat. While trying to escape, Mizkif would charge at another Naga who wasn’t aggro towards them yet, which would ultimately create more problems.

According to Emiru, her addons glitched, and it left her unable to heal. The UI on Mizkif’s screen showed that she was nearly out of mana, so that is likely the culprit - a glitch is also entirely possible.

Some Redditors simply think the two are bad at WoW Classic Hardcore. The two players, according to viewers, were fully kitted out with enchanted gear, plenty of options, and decent professions. Others would critique Matthew’s gear as an Arms-specced Warrior.

Another common thread was of Redditors who were shocked that, even after all the help Mizkif and Emiru received from viewers - gold, bags, equipment, help leveling - they still kept dying around the same level.

One commenter highlighted the primary reason, according to them, why he died in this clip. That person focused on Matthew stopping to react to clips in an area packed with aggressive mobs. Then, when things got bad, they panicked and met their end once again in WoW Classic Hardcore.

One of the most important things in modes like WoW Classic Hardcore, where you only have one life, is to not panic. There are certain places, that, even if they have quests attached, are very dangerous. Sometimes, there are just areas you should avoid.

While it’s unfortunate to see the two players die again, before long, Matthew had recreated his character. Now he’s playing “Miz”, a Night Elf Druid. Only time will tell how far he goes this time.