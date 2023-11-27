"Asmon can't react" - Sodapoppin says streamers are "forbidden" from re-broadcasting highly anticipated WoW Classic Hardcore raid

Twitch personality and "OnlyFangs" guild leader Chance "Sodapoppin" has stated the rules for re-broadcasting the highly anticipated World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore raid. While traversing across the Burning Steppes, Sodapoppin announced that "no one" was allowed to react to the upcoming raid:

"I'm actually going to, like... no one is allowed to react to our raid. No one is allowed to! All these f**king - I feel like all these streamers are (like), 'Oh, I'm not going to participate, I'll just react to it, and I'll get the f**king views without actually playing in the guild.' No! I'm actually forbidding anyone from reacting to the f**king raid!"

Sodapoppin asserted that popular Twitch streamers like Zack "Asmongold" and Felix "xQc" were "forbidden" from reacting to the event. He went on to say that he was "warning" the content creators ahead of time:

"'How do you stop it?' I mean, by saying no. And, I would assume if they still do it, it's like, 'Well, that's f**ked up!' I'm giving you a warning beforehand. Yeah, Asmon can't react. No, not allowed. xQc, you're not in the guild, well, you're also not going to watch the raid. You can watch it later after it's done. Sure! I'm forbidding anyone from reacting to the raid that's not in the guild. You will not benefit from this guild that you did not participate in, at all!"

"This is 100% directed at Asmon" - Fans react to Sodapoppin not allowing non-OnlyFangs streamers to react to the upcoming WoW Classic Hardcore raid

Timestamp: 01:42:45

Sodapoppin's announcement that non-OnlyFangs streamers would not be able to re-broadcast the WoW Classic Hardcore raid was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

One fan commented that the One True King (OTK) co-owner made a "fair" decision:

According to Redditor u/_yotsuna_, Chance seemingly said that as long as a Twitch content creator was a part of OnlyFangs, they were allowed to re-broadcast the raid:

Another community member believed that the 29-year-old's response was "100% directed" towards Asmongold. They added:

"This is 100% directed at Asmon. Dude literally said on stream that he didn't want to raid with them specifically so he could react to it, lol. Parasite."

Others, meanwhile, wanted to know when the WoW Classic Hardcore raid would take place:

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

Sodapoppin is a renowned Twitch personality who has been broadcasting on the platform since it was known as "Justin.tv." He is currently the 18th most popular content creator, with 8,877,173 followers on his channel.