"I want a Forsen biopic with Ryan Gosling" - Fans create memorial channel for streamer following his mysterious absence

Sebastian Hans Eli Fors, popularly known as "Forsen," has become the talk of the livestreaming world ever since he went on a hiatus. On November 17, 2023, the streamer announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would not be going live on Twitch because he was feeling "pretty sick." Here's what he wrote on the social media platform:

"I'm pretty sick, so no stream today."

There have been no further updates from Sebastian's side since this tweet. On November 23, 2023, moderators on the content creator's official subreddit, r/forsen, posted that he had "passed away." The submission quickly went viral on the internet, with numerous netizens wondering what had happened.

An excerpt from the Reddit post reads:

"It has come to our attention that on Tuesday, November 21 Sebastian Hans Eli Fors has passed away, leaving behind a void in the gaming community that can never be filled. Today, we reflect on his incredible gaming accomplishments, the joy he brought to countless fans, and the indelible mark he leaves on the gaming world."

On November 25, 2023, fans discovered that a channel called "forsen_memorial" had been hosting a virtual memorial service for the 32-year-old. The update was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with u/throwawaylord writing:

"I want a Forsen biopic with Ryan Gosling."

"Is this dude actually dead or what?" - Forsen's memorial service on Twitch leaves fans perplexed

Forsen is amongst the most renowned personalities in the content creation industry, having been active on Twitch since 2016. He is best known for playing various games, with Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Hearthstone, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive being the most-played titles.

As mentioned earlier, the former Cloud 9-affiliated streamer has been making headlines due to his mysterious absence. With no updates from him, the community decided to hold a memorial service on the Amazon-owned platform.

Redditor u/SubtleAesthetics observed that Sebastian and Herschel "Guy," better known as "Dr DisRespect," stopped streaming around the same time:

Some fans said that the memorial service livestream was "great," with over 9,000 viewers tuning in:

Redditor u/apolloisfine was left perplexed by the situation and commented:

"Is this dude actually dead or what?"

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky also shared the update on his official X handle, writing:

One netizen remarked that Sebastian's infamous Twitch community, known as "Bajs'," antics had made it into mainstream media:

Here are some more notable reactions from the Elon Musk-owned platform:

Forsen's previous Twitch broadcast took place on November 16, 2023, and featured him playing indie games such as Bopl Battle, Checkmate, and Darkest Dungeon II. He had not responded to the "death claims" that were circulating on Reddit and X at the time of writing.