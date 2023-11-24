"Is it not a troll?" - xQc shocked at Forsen's moderators saying the Swedish streamer "passed away"

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" recently reacted to a viral Reddit post claiming Sebastian "Forsen" had "passed away." During a livestream on November 23, 2023, Felix's audience shared a post from the r/forsen subreddit, with the Swedish content creator's moderators claiming that he had died on November 21, 2023. An excerpt from the submission titled "In Regards to Recent Events" reads:

"It has come to our attention that on Tuesday, November 21 Sebastian Hans Eli Fors has passed away, leaving behind a void in the gaming community that can never be filled. Today, we reflect on his incredible gaming accomplishments, the joy he brought to countless fans, and the indelible mark he leaves on the gaming world."

Felix was taken aback after reading this and said:

"What the f**k is that? Guys, this is a troll. Isn't it? Guys, is this a troll, is it not? Guys, is it not a troll? Interesting. Anyway."

Readers should note that Forsen has been on hiatus since November 17, 2023. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old content creator stated that he had been feeling "pretty sick":

"My heart skipped a beat for a second" - Fans comment on xQc's reaction to Forsen's community saying the streamer "passed away"

The former Overwatch pro's response to Forsen's moderators stating that the content creator "passed away" drew over 325 comments. One viewer questioned whether the post on the r/forsen subreddit was a "joke or not":

Another viewer believed that Forsen's infamous Twitch community, called "bajs," created a "new meme":

Meanwhile, YouTube user @k-disboher1105 expressed displeasure with the community's antics, comparing it to the "boy who cried wolf" situation. They added:

"I hate this. This is the message behind "the boy who cried wolf" in action. Because now I don't know whether to believe it's real or not; if it's real, it sucks to doubt it; and if it's just a troll, if it were to be real down the road, it'd be even more doubtful and hard to take it seriously."

According to one community member, joking about death is inappropriate:

Another fan wrote that their "heart skipped a beat" after reading the post on the r/forsen subreddit:

"My heart skipped a beat for a second... I thought this was real."

Here are some more fan reactions:

At the time of writing, Forsen had not responded to the viral death claims circulating on the internet.