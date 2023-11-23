"Not enough sugar": Forsen dead claim erupts online in wake of last viral tweet 

Claims of Twitch streamer Forsen passing away have spread like wildfire across social media platforms. It comes after the gaming fanatic announced on November 17 that he was “pretty sick.”

Due to him being inactive on the internet for over five days, many have assumed that he is either dead or battling serious health problems like COVID. However, it is worth noting that no official sources have confirmed that he has died in reality.

For those unversed, Forsen is a full-time Twitch streamer best known for playing the game Hearthstone. He is among the website's top streamers and has accumulated over a million followers. Fans thoroughly enjoy watching his reactions and have created several memes about him.

On November 17, Forsen, whose real name is Sebastian Fors, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce: “Im pretty sick, so no stream today.” Many were under the assumption that he had caught the flu or was suffering from a minor health issue. However, many now claim that he has died.

The streamer also strictly avoids consuming sugar, which has left fans to believe that the lack of glucose has led to his death.

“You will be deeply missed”: Death claims erupt online in wake of Forsen’s online disappearance

As Sebastian continues to maintain silence online, Reddit user u/kailron took to the r/forsen subreddit to claim that the streamer had passed away on Tuesday, November 21. The netizen also added:

“As we grapple with the loss of Forsen, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire gaming community. The impact of his presence on and off the screen cannot be overstated, and we share in the collective grief of his fans around the world.”

The Reddit user also claimed that Fors' subreddit would be shut down for a week in honor of the streamer’s memory. The Reddit user ended the post with:

“Forsen, you will be deeply missed, but your influence will continue to resonate in the pixels and laughter of the gaming world.”

Many took the Reddit post in jest and made crude jokes about the streamer passing away when it had not been confirmed in reality. Several netizens also brought up his sugar-free diet on X.

“Might have caught COVID”: COVID-19 claims erupt online in wake of streamer’s online inactivity

Today, Reddit user u/DeltaIrie wrote on the social media website that the 31-year-old content creator might have caught COVID. They alleged that the gamer was “unvaccinated” and that COVID can:

“Frequently & easily spread through large gatherings like the recent Comic Con he went to.”

However, as mentioned previously, no official sources have confirmed that the Swedish internet personality has passed away or gotten COVID.

Sebastian’s gaming skills are unparalleled. Netizens often relish his StarCraft videos. He has won and participated in several tournaments, including Hearthstone HTC Invitational, Challengestone #3, StarCraft Playhem EU Daily, and Gamescom PUBG, among others.

The internet personality had not addressed the death claims at the time of writing this article.