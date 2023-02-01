"If people deepfake me, I wouldn't care" - Forsen comments on the streamer deepfake drama

Twitch star Sebastian "Forsen" provided his take on the recent streamer deepfake controversy during a January 31 livestream. The discussion began when fans shared content creator Brandon "Atrioc's" emotional apology while the streamer was reacting to trending clips.

After watching the video, the former Hearthstone pro offered his thoughts on the situation, suggesting that he "wouldn't care" if people created his deepfakes:

"I just... Okay, I'm not a woman. I cannot speak for women, obviously. But I mean, if people deepfake me, I wouldn't care if people watched that because, you know, it's not me. I don't know how else to put it."

Forsen provides his take on the recent streamer deepfake controversy

The conversation on this topic started off at the 22-minute mark of his January 31 broadcast, when Forsen reacted to Atrioc's apology.

After hearing what the former Twitch executive had to say, the Swede claimed that he personally "wouldn't care" if people created deepfakes of him. He further continued by saying that he didn't care what people did in their private lives:

"But I don't care what the f**k you do in private. You know, like, I don't care what you f***king do in private. Like, just don't f***king tell me about it. I don't want to f***king know about the f**k you do. I don't know."

Fans responded to the streamer's take by stating that the situation was "weird" due to the fact that the controversy involved Atrioc's colleagues. Forsen refuted the statement, saying:

"Uhh... no. I don't think Twitch streamers are your co-workers. You are not employed by the same company. You're independent contractors. You're not co-workers."

Timestamp: 00:22:40

After a few community members claimed that Atrioc knew the streamers personally, Forsen replied:

"Oh, they lived together? Oh... oh, he knows them personally? Oh, okay. 'They were best friends.' Who? Him and Pokimane? Or what? QTCinderella. Oh. I mean... yeah, I mean, I can't put myself into the girls' situation. But I mean, it's still not her; I mean, I guess... yeah, okay. He had the intent of thinking that it was her, I guess. If they are friends in real life or whatever."

The conversation concluded with Forsen adding:

"But I mean, it's not f***king me, if you do a f***king deepfake. It's not me. I don't f***king care. If I were to sell my body, later on, during a Tier 3 sub-only stream, you know, with the super-exclusive photos and stuff, obviously I wouldn't want s**t to be on the internet beforehand. Because, you know, the direct competition with the Tier 3 sub-only streams. But as of right now, I wouldn't give a f**k."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Forsen's take on the streamer controversy was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and here's what the community had to say:

For context, on January 31, Atrioc issued an apology and addressed a Twitch clip in which community members noticed that he had allegedly paid for deepfakes of prominent female Twitch streamers.

