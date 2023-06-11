Forsen's 5 most controversial live streaming moments of all time

Ever since making his debut in 2016, Sebastian "Forsen" has established himself as a prominent figure and streamer on Twitch and in the streaming community in general. Before becoming a full-time streamer and one of the most popular English-speaking content creators on the purple platform, the leader of the 'Bajs' was a professional Starcraft II player who later turned to Hearthstone to make a name for himself within the collectible card game community.

Over his seven-year career as a full-time streamer, Sebastian has gained popularity and infamy in equal parts for his entertaining gameplay and unfiltered content. The reason behind it remains to be Sebastian's edgy and dark streaming persona, which often involves the use of offensive language and 'dank' jokes.

While some viewers find this aspect of his content amusing and part of his unique style, others argue that it crosses the line of acceptability and perpetuates offensive behavior, especially due to the lack of chat moderation and viewer interactions from Forsen's end. Considering this 'based' persona, it should not surprise anyone that Sebastian's career has been marred with controversies at every possible stage.

While these controversies might seem subjective at first, the undermentioned moments highlight a wider conversation within the streaming community regarding responsible content creation, chat moderation, and influential streamers' impact on their audience.

Watching a 'dubious' AI Vtuber and four other of Forsen's controversial live-streaming moments

1) The infamous horse GIF

On November 27, 2020, Forsen took to Twitter to explain that he had been banned by Amazon's coveted streaming platform, hinting that the reason behind the ban or indefinite suspension was an NSFW GIF featuring a horse and a woman.

"I'm currently banned for the horse GIF. The ban is indefinite, which means (an) undetermined ban duration. Unlucky."

The 29-year-old at the time had been going through a rather tumultuous year, and this incident marked the third time the Swede had faced the ire of Twitch in 2020. After waiting almost a month, Forsen was unbanned on December 26, 2020.

2) Addressing Russian players

Sebastian Fors @Forsen Banned for 2 weeks for saying retarded russians instead of retarded "people who cant participate in voice comms in valorant due to legal reasons". I guess I have some more time to beat up my half russian siblings now. nice Banned for 2 weeks for saying retarded russians instead of retarded "people who cant participate in voice comms in valorant due to legal reasons". I guess I have some more time to beat up my half russian siblings now. nice

Staying with the theme of Forsen's tumultuous year, on May 8, 2020, the automated streamer tracking bot StreamerBans announced that Sebastian had been banned for the first time in his illustrious streaming career. Though unbeknownst then, Sebastian was banned for 14 days by the purple platform for using a 'derogatory' while playing Valorant on stream.

Eli used a slur, r*tard, while referring to his Russian-speaking teammates, stirring quite the controversy amongst the Valorant and the streaming communities for his use of insensitive and offensive slurs.

3) Watching a 'dubious' AI VTuber

Sebastian Fors @Forsen forgot to tweet, I’m banned cause of the dubious asmr youtube video for 1 week . Unlucky forgot to tweet, I’m banned cause of the dubious asmr youtube video for 1 week . Unlucky

Forsen's most recent infringement involved the popular Swede streamer earning a temporary week-long suspension for watching a rather provocative ASMR video featuring a VTuber on his stream. Terming it to being caught in an "unlucky" situation after he was going through and reacting to some "questionable YouTube links" with explicit content.

This is unprecedented for the streamer who actively dedicated about an hour or so of his daily streams to react to YouTube videos. The seven-day suspension might possibly mark the end of the highly anticipated streams, which would feature Forsen opening random links sent in by his viewers.

4) The Tri Hard 7 controversy

While this entry does not involve Forsen doing anything contentious, this entry sheds light on the behavior of his viewers, which has prompted popular streamers like HasanAbi to question Sebastian's ignorance.

The popular Twitch emote, TriHard, originated from a photograph taken of American streamer Mychal "Trihex" at the A-kon 23 anime convention in 2012. The emote, featuring Mychal's enthusiastic expression, quickly became associated with generating excitement or signaling an upcoming thrilling moment during streams.

While initially utilized innocently in Trihex's chat, the emote gained wider recognition when it began to be used in a different context. IcePoseidon's CX Community and the 'Bajs' adopted TriHard, employing it whenever a person of color appeared on the screen.

Unfortunately, this led to the emote being repurposed for toxic and racist intentions. Consequently, TriHard has become entangled in contentious debates and discussions, as it has been exploited as a tool for promoting racism.

5) The Bajs

Every streamer requires a dedicated community that helps them grow and develop over the years. However, certain Twitch communities are known to be more devious than positive. As such, there have been long-running demands stating streamers need to step up and do better for the live-streaming community to become a more inclusive and welcoming space.

One such controversial community is Forsen's 'Bajs'. A Swedish slang for poop, the term initially started out as a joke which represented Forsen's fans who would show their unwavering support and loyalty. However, the community is known for displaying toxic behavior, being hostile to other viewers, and often using racist & sexist slurs in chat. Additionally, the Bajs have been at the forefront of making certain memes popular by spamming them, including the TriHard emote mentioned above.

