"You f**king won the lottery" - Forsen hits back at xQc after latter sets new Minecraft speedrunning record

On May 7, 2023, popular Twitch personality Sebastian "Forsen" responded to his Minecraft speedrunning rival, Felix "xQc," who defeated him and set a new benchmark. For those unaware, the French-Canadian streamer beat the Mojang Studios-developed title in 16 minutes and 38 seconds, nearly two minutes faster than what Sebastian set in March 2023.

After watching xQc exclaim in delight and celebrate the occasion, Forsen claimed that the former was able to beat him because he "won the lottery":

"(xQc is heard saying, 'I am him') Thanks for letting me know about your pronouns but you f**king won the lottery here, man. All right?"

Forsen calls himself "god gamer," claims overtaking xQc again won't be "too hard"

Sebastian and Felix have been embroiled in a Minecraft rivalry since 2020, when both streamers began setting sub-30-minute speedrunning records. Things heated up again earlier this year (on January 4, 2023) when the latter set a time of 20 minutes and five seconds. Three months later, the Swedish content creator beat the survival game in 18 minutes and ten seconds.

In less than two months, xQc triumphed over Forsen by a wide margin. In response, the latter claimed the former Overwatch pro won because he got lucky with the Minecraft seed. He described himself as a "god gamer" and said:

"It's nothing too hard for the god gamer to take back, to be honest. I'm going to be completely honest with you."

Timestamp: 00:48:10

Sebastian added that he would have to re-learn the game's controls and burst out laughing:

"We just have to re-learn some controls. All right, let's get this f**king s**t under... let's f**king get this s**t under f**king roll. (The streamer launches Minecraft) So it begins!"

Fans react to streamer's response

The 32-year-old personality's response was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread attracting over 157 comments. Redditor u/Famalam233 concurred with Forsen's take and compared Minecraft random seed speedrunning to a lottery:

Meanwhile, another Reddit user, u/komandantmirko, made a pun and suggested that it was time for the streamer to use "brute force":

Some more relevant reactions were along these lines:

Forsen is a Twitch veteran who has been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2016. Over the course of his online career, the content creator has played 1,132 games, with Minecraft, PUBG, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Grand Theft Auto 5 being his most played titles.

