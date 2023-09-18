Did Forsen get a $100 million donation? Viral incident explored

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" has gone viral on social media after discovering that a viewer had donated a mind-boggling amount of $99,999,999. The content creator was speedrunning Minecraft when his attention was drawn to a notification off-screen, by a viewer named "furrysen." He was shocked upon seeing the amount they had seemingly donated and said:

"How did he do that? How the f**k did he do that? 'Do what?' The donation! It says he donated $99 million. Actually curious how you do that."

The Swedish personality was puzzled by the situation and double-checked the legitimacy of the $100 million donation. A few moments later, he realized that the massive donation was a bug.

Forsen did, however, wonder if he would get in trouble because of it. He said:

"I mean, obviously, it is a bug. Is it like... going to be a problem? My StreamLabs is saying..."

At this point, the Twitch star received another $99,999,999 donation from an anonymous viewer. He burst out laughing when he saw this and remarked:

"Something stupid, man!"

Timestamp: 00:36:45

"Someone is doing a little trolling" - Fans claim multiple Twitch streamers like Forsen, Jankos, and Jokerd have been trolled by fake million-dollar donations

Forsen's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 100 community members sharing their thoughts. Some fans joked that the content creator's audience was "trying to bribe him" to play a variety of games:

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

According to Redditor u/Slightly_Famous, former League of Legends pro, Jankos, received a $50 million donation. They suspected that someone was tinkering with Streamlabs or StreamElement:

Redditors commenting on popular Twitch streamers receiving million-dollar donations (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

U/esivo responded by claiming that World of Warcraft streamer Jokerd received two $116 million donations. They added:

"Same with Kokerd. Got two 116 million donations. Someone is doing a little trolling."

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

One viewer wondered how someone could fake hundred-million-dollar donations:

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

According to Redditor u/MicroGG25, people were allegedly exploiting payloads in the StreamLabs API:

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Another fan provided their take on what was going on, writing:

"Forsen streams on Twitch using Streamlabs. Streamlabs can add cool stuff to display on stream for us, in this case, a number that shows how much someone donated. Someone probably found a bug in Streamlabs, where they can alter that number to show 99,999,999 (although he probably just donated one dollar to trigger this)."

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more reactions:

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Aroeloe_Boesoe from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Forsen is a Twitch veteran, having joined the platform in 2011. He is best known for playing a variety of games on his channel. However, he has been playing Minecraft for more than 100 days, attempting to break Felix "xQc's" speedrunning record.