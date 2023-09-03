Dr DisRespect reveals Starfield's developers refused to work with him due to "past controversies"

During a livestream on September 1, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," disclosed that Starfield's developer, Bethesda Game Studios, refused to work with him and did not provide Early Access to the game. While creating his Starfield character, the content creator decided to check out Bethesda Game Studios' head of publishing, Pete Hines' X (formerly Twitter) profile.

When he read the executive's bio and saw that his pronouns were mentioned, the "Two-Time Champ" remarked:

"'This is my personal account. Warning: I tweet about our games and many other random things. He/Him.' Got it! Okay. Now everything is starting to make sense. Everything is starting to make sense now. Got it."

A few moments later, the streamer detailed the conversation he and his team had with Bethesda Game Studios after they asked to collaborate. He said:

"We had our team reach out, 'Hey, can we work with you? Can we do something?' (Bethesda Game Studios' response) 'Due to past controversies, there is no way we can with Dr DisRespect.' How about... just let me play the game when some of the others are playing it? How about that? (Bethesda Game Studios response) 'Yeah, that's still the case.' Anyways, champs. We just had to get that off our chest."

"The definition of a grown man malding over a video game" - Community reacts to Dr DisRespect's revelation about Starfield's developers not wanting to work with him

Dr DisRespect's clip was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with thousands of fans weighing in on the situation.





"Bro is mad that Bethesda doesn’t want to work with him, as if it’s some privilege to be associated with this ghoul. The definition of a grown man malding over a video game."







Dr DisRespect is a 41-year-old internet personality best known for livestreaming a wide range of first-person shooter games. He's been broadcasting on YouTube since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch in 2020.