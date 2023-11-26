"I don't care about the amount of money it makes" - xQc responds after his primary YouTube channel gets terminated

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has responded after his primary YouTube channel got terminated. For those unaware, on November 25, 2023, netizens on X (formerly Twitter) discovered that Felix's primary YouTube channel had been terminated due to third-party copyright infringement claims. As expected, the news went viral on the social media platform.

During a Kick livestream later that day, the French-Canadian personality was notified about the incident. He was visibly surprised to discover that his channel was "literally gone."

Explaining why he wasn't "panicking" about the matter, xQc said:

"Bro, the reason why I'm not panicking and I'm not going high-wire about it is that - I always said - YouTube is for people and I don't care about the amount of money it makes. It's just for people. It sucks that we lose it for now because people don't get their VOD (video on demand) content. Right? Revenue-wise, I haven't looked twice at it. Does that make sense?"

xQc addresses the community after his YouTube channel gets terminated

xQc was reacting to cooking videos on his Kick broadcast when his audience alerted him that his YouTube channel had been "banned." After cross-checking to verify the claims, the streamer remarked:

"What, my YouTube is banned? No, dude! Stop it! Oh, my god. You're right! It's literally gone. Ah, whatever."

A few moments later, the former Overwatch pro's associate informed him of the incident as well. Felix then speculated on why his channel was terminated, saying:

"I think it's because, like, basically - I think some strikes were going to kick in, then I had, like, a counter-claim, and it didn't kick in time or something like that. It's auto-termination. But, it comes back up. I mean, I'm sure you've had that before, where you have, like, multiple strikes and they all kick in at the same time."

xQc also said that he believed multiple copyright infringement strikes had been triggered at the same time:

"See, the problem is that, all the strikes kicked in at the same time. Right? And since they didn't get fought and cleared at the same time, right? If one of them went through, because I was only on two strikes, I mean, it's a GG."

xQc's friend then asked if he wasn't worried about losing access to his primary YouTube channel. The 28-year-old's response was:

"Yeah, I mean, f**k it. So, it's like, if you're not wrong I mean, you don't have anything to worry about. Unless your channel gets deleted, like mine did. Which is fine."

Fans react to the streamer's response

The YouTube comments section was bustling with reactions, as more than 600 community members chimed in on Felix's response. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

Numerous fans expressed their dismay at the removal of Felix's YouTube channel. Meanwhile, one community member hoped that the streamer's editor finds a way to recover the inaccessible content.