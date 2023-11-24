"Is this racially motivated?": xQc saying he can buy a Black individual's "entire bloodline" leaves fans divided

Prominent internet personality Felix "xQc" has gone viral on social media after making some rather controversial statements. During a Kick livestream on November 24, 2023, Felix interacted with people on the video-chatting platform called Monkey App. At one point, he matched with a Black individual, and the two ended up having a heated back-and-forth.

After hearing the individual refer to him as a "goofy a*s" person, xQc responded by flaunting his wealth and remarked:

"Bro, I'm going to keep it a buck. I can take my daily check and buy your entire f**king bloodline."

The person's response to the content creator's comments was:

"This n***a is really re**rded, but okay."

The 16-second clip has since gone viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), with user @iqkev reacting on the latter writing:

"Is this racially motivated? (Loudly crying face emoji)"

X user @FearedBuck's post featuring xQc's statements has generated a lot of traction in just a few hours. One viewer shared their thoughts on the situation by writing:

Another community member was perplexed to see the French-Canadian personality interact with people on the Monkey App:

One viewer shared a longer video of the 28-year-old's conversation with the individual, during which he expressed regret for making the remarks. He said:

"Oh god, I didn't mean like that. Jesus Christ! Don't be weird about it. What the f**k. Don't be weird about it."

Meanwhile, a reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit amassed over 53 comments. Redditor u/Draenez stated that "context was important" for what Felix said on the livestream:

According to Redditor u/Impressive_Jeweler63, the person whom the former Overwatch pro was interacting with was being unreasonable. They added:

"It sounds bad but, of course, the clip is cut short. The kid was going crazy beforehand and after this clip, xQc says, 'Oh god, I didn't mean it like that, chat, don't be weird.' xQc doesn't think of race first when saying generic insults like that."

Another viewer provided additional details of the conversation that Felix had on the Monkey App. They wrote:

"A lot of people on this app immediately roast each other. This guy started using the f-slur and just being mean instead of funny. X responded with the, 'My paycheck in a week is more than your family makes in a year' meme. And… it came out a little wrong. I think we all just figured out saying bloodline or family tree might not be the right choice of words, but it wasn’t out of pocket."

Here are some more reactions:

At the time of writing, xQc had not addressed the statements he made during the recent Kick livestream. What he has to say about it remains to be seen.